Longhorns ‘rolling’ after Travis win

Travis entered Tuesday’s District 20-6A contest at Lady Longhorn Field riding high. The Lady Tigers were 8-0 including an impressive 14-4 win over Ridge Point.
But after a short trip down Grand Parkway, Travis was 8-1 due to a 3-2 loss to George Ranch.
The win was a high point for the Longhorns and head coach Emily Witt after George Ranch started district play 1-3.
“It was about us tonight,” Witt said. “It isn’t about the other team; we needed to establish who we are as a team and continue to build our confidence.
“I’m so proud of this team because of what they have overcome.
“We’re rolling now, baby!”
The Longhorns starting pitcher Nora Thompson kept Travis in check all night, despite taking a line drive off her glove wrist early in the game.
Thompson limited the Lady Tigers to two unearned runs on seven hits while striking out six and walking one. Travis was unable to get solid contact with double-digit flyball outs.
“She is a dog,” Witt said of Thompson. “(Nora) is a senior, and we’ve needed her leadership. She has been so composed this season, even more than me sometimes. She takes it pitch by pitch and never backs down.”
Travis had its own ace that kept pace with Thompson. Senior Ariel Kowalewski worked around eight hits to keep George Ranch at three runs. She struck out five and walked two over six innings.
Both teams did most of their damage in the first inning. The Lady Tigers quickly put pressure on the George Ranch defense with three singles in the first four batters. Kowalewski, Maddie Morris and Kennedy Clark all reached base safely to put Travis up 1-0. Addison Flores collected a two-out RBI to make it 2-0 before George Ranch could bat.
The Longhorns answered with singles by Kennedy Marlow and Seleste Compian to lead off the bottom of the first inning. Marlow moved to third on the hit, and Compian stole second.
A single by Mariah Garner plated both runners to tie the game.
Compian generated the Longhorns’ offense again in the third inning. She led off the third frame with a walk before stealing second base.
Compian raced home on a Garner single to make it 3-2 George Ranch.
With a sharp single by Kate Dolan, George Ranch appeared primed to make the inning into a more significant result. But Kam Radford was caught off base at second and was run down by the Travis defense.
Travis’ Rachel Ramirez doubled to center to get the Lady Tigers a spark in the fourth inning, but Thompson was able to retire the next two batters to end the threat.
Kowalewski responded by working around a runner in scoring position at the bottom of the frame. Kowalewski then led off the fifth inning with a single, but she was strained at second base.
George Ranch also left a runner at second in the bottom of the fifth after Dolan hit a double to left field.
Both pitchers retired the side in the sixth inning, and Thompson was able to retire Kowalewski for the first time Tuesday for the final out in the seventh inning.
For George Ranch, Marlow, Garner and Dolan each had two hits. Garner drove in all three runs. Travis’ Kowalewski had three hits.
Travis isn’t hanging its head, and head coach Katie Kilgore is moving forward.
“We just have to get back to work,” Kilgore said. “We have to focus on hitting line drives and ground balls.
“We have to get back to our plan.”
George Ranch (11-10, 6-3) will play at Austin on Friday, while Travis (12-9, 8-1) will host Bush.
