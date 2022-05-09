Longhorns rally past Bellaire to reach the regional semifinals

KATY — The George Ranch Lady Longhorns advanced to the regional semifinals after putting away Bellaire 2-1 in the area round.
Mayde Creek High School in Katy played host to a high scoring and competitive series between the two talented squads.
The Lady Longhorns’ bats were fiery in Friday’s 8-4 game one victory.
Saturday’s game two saw a fast start from the Lady Cardinals as Bellaire put four on the board through the second inning.
Longhorns Head Coach Emily Witt felt her team came into game two “sluggish.”
“We felt our energy going down and nothing was happening for us,” Witt said. “When we get quick momentum it helps with confidence, that’s what helps us in the games we win.”
Two leadoff walks led to a three-run homer in first to put the Lady Longhorns in the early hole.
The early lead was held in check by George Ranch and the pitching staff allowed the Lady Longhorns to stay within the game.
The Lady Longhorns, however, were unable to find the same consistency on offense as they did in game one.
George Ranch found a late rally in the seventh inning to cut the lead to one but the Lady Cardinals escaped to force a game three, 4-3.
The Lady Longhorns began the elimination game with the energy wanted from their coach and put four runs on the board in the first.
“After the second game, we talked about the importance of energy and the importance of getting our minds right,” Witt said. “It was our seniors who were the ones who really locked us down.”
RBIs were earned from Karrlauhn Deas off a single, a sacrifice fly from Mariah Garner and a pair of runs from Jesyca Johnston.
Bellaire continued to make mistakes early on as George Ranch’s Kennedy Marlow came home following a wild pitch.
The Lady Cardinals did not go away and had a bases-loaded opportunity in the third but were unable to crack the scoreboard.
Bellaire finished with seven hits in the game but was shut out.
George Ranch followed through with RBIs from Camryn Couvillion, Ella Kolenko and a second from Garner to advance to the regional quarterfinals.
The Lady Longhorns meet Seven Lakes which came off a 2-0 sweep of Jersey Village in the area round.
Witt expects her team to be ready for the familiar challenge.
“When we first saw Seven Lakes in the Katy Tournament, we were a completely different team at that time,” Witt said. “I don’t think that team could do what this team is doing now.”
