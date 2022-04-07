Longhorns hold on for a road win at Dulles

SUGAR LAND — The George Ranch Longhorns avoided a late rally from the Dulles Vikings and won Wednesday night, 6-2.
The Longhorns maintained control of the District 20-6A and limited the Dulles’ batting to limited success.
However, Dulles brought the tying run to the plate with the bases loaded before Aiden Doherty closed the Vikings’ chances in the bottom of the seventh.
George Ranch Head Coach Greg Kobza credited Doherty in his return from injury for putting the game away and earning the Longhorns’ third straight win.
“He [Doherty] is just coming back and hasn’t had a lot of work, so wanted to get him in there,” Kobza said. “It was a good win to come away with a win.”
The Longhorns had built up a big lead before the rally began in the first.
Reese Beheler had a strong start with an RBI double and stole for home plate to put the Longhorns up 2-0 early.
George Ranch’s Cole Murphy, Trey Aikens and Cody Ford would each get RBIs in back-to-back-to-back at-bats to quiet the Dulles home crowd.
The Vikings found some life in the bottom of the fourth with a one-run blast from Marc Tisdel to right field.
With the Vikings unable to maintain momentum, Grant Reynolds added one more insurance run in the seventh with an RBI double to lead 6-1.
Doherty fought through adversity in his return to the mound, giving up three hits and hitting a batter.
Taelon Varlack would cut the lead to four with an RBI single in what would be the Vikings’ best work at the plate.
The game came down to Tisdel returning to the plate with a chance to tie with the base loaded but a ground out gave Kobza a sigh of relief.
“I thought we pitched well tonight, and defensively and hitting-wise, we were good as well,” Kobza said. “We did a pretty good job of hitting the ball on the ground, and in the end, we have some guys that need some work. A win is a win, and we take them as they come.”
Dulles Head Coach James Vordakis maintained confidence in his struggling squad and cited the positives coming out of Wednesday night.
“Tonight wasn’t the ideal night to put on under the lights, but it’s been a learning process all season,” Vordakis said. “Just have to iron out some things and prepare ourselves for a brighter future. It’s good to see that fight, but we need to do it earlier and more often. We have a lot of kids with growth mindsets who want to learn and are invested in the game, so it makes my job easy, and I feel optimistic.”
Dulles will continue to search for its first district win when they host Bush Friday night while George Ranch travels to Elkins.
Both games start at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.