Longhorns hang on, beats Bush in overtime; Needville toppled by Navasota

NAVASOTA 41, NEEDVILLE 14
Needville’s woes in District 12-4A continued on Friday night with a disappointing 41-14 losing effort at Navasota.
Needville started strong by scoring first via Ja’Markus Jack’s 22-yard touchdown run.
However, the lead was short-lived as Navasota scored 27 unanswered into the fourth quarter.
Kadden Hubbard scored on a 71-yard pass, Deontray Scott scored on a 13-yard run, Jamall Thomas scored on a five-yard run and Juan Vargas kicked two field goals from 36- and 23-yards out for the Rattlers.
Keilan Sweeny cut the lead in the fourth quarter with his 21-yard TD pass reception.
Navasota closed out Needville with two more rushing touchdowns from Scott and Thomas to win 41-14.
Will Valentine earned an interception for the Blue Jays.
Needville fell to 3-4, 0-3 with its third-straight loss, while Navasota won its second straight and improved to 5-2, 2-1.
Needville will try to win its first district game when the Jays host El Campo Friday night.
The George Ranch Longhorns maintained their second-place standing in District 20-6A after winning an overtime thriller against Bush at Mercer Stadium on Saturday.
The Longhorns got back in the win column following last week’s disappointing 61-0 loss against top-ranked Ridge Point.
George Ranch had a 14-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter before Bush forced overtime.
The Longhorns won the game with a touchdown following Bush’s field goal in overtime.
Quarterback Deion Drinkard threw for 91 yards and two touchdowns to give George Ranch a 4-1 standing in District 20-6A.
Senior receiver Gregor Jones scored on his only catch for 23 yards.
Freshman running back Hayden Drinkard had the best rushing day of his young career, running for 69 yards and a touchdown.
Jaden Shelton rushed for 23 yards and scored on a 32-yard reception.
George Ranch will host Hightower at Traylor Stadium Friday night while Bush will also be in action Friday against Elkins.
