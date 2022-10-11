 Skip to main content
Longhorns hang on, beats Bush in overtime; Needville toppled by Navasota

NAVASOTA 41, NEEDVILLE 14

Needville’s woes in District 12-4A continued on Friday night with a disappointing 41-14 losing effort at Navasota.

Needville started strong by scoring first via Ja’Markus Jack’s 22-yard touchdown run.

However, the lead was short-lived as Navasota scored 27 unanswered into the fourth quarter.

Kadden Hubbard scored on a 71-yard pass, Deontray Scott scored on a 13-yard run, Jamall Thomas scored on a five-yard run and Juan Vargas kicked two field goals from 36- and 23-yards out for the Rattlers.

Keilan Sweeny cut the lead in the fourth quarter with his 21-yard TD pass reception.

Navasota closed out Needville with two more rushing touchdowns from Scott and Thomas to win 41-14.

