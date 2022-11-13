Longhorns' flame out in playoff loss to Cinco Ranch

KATY — The wind and the rain kept coming all night.
Unfortunately for the George Ranch Longhorns, so did Cinco Ranch’s offense.
The Longhorns managed nine first downs against Cinco Ranch’s seven touchdowns as the Cougars cruised to a 49-14 playoff win Friday night at Rhodes Stadium.
“I thought it was a great atmosphere, a great environment,” George Ranch coach Nick Cavallo said. “Both schools had a bunch of school spirit in the student sections and the fans, even with the weather.
“(Cinco) got off to a good start,” Cavallo added. “We talked at halftime to not worry about the score, just go out and win the third quarter, win the fourth quarter and I thought we did that.”
Sam McKnight scored the first three touchdowns for the Cougars, part of a first half that included 93 yards on the ground.
After Colten Michalec pulled in a 25-yard touchdown catch, receiver Fischer Reed put Cinco up 35-0 at halftime with a 15-yard touchdown on a screen.
Jaden Shelton got the Horns on the board in the third quarter, punching in a five-yard score to cap off an 11-play, 47-yard drive to pull within 35-7.
Cinco scored on a 20-yard Seth Salverino reception on the following drive before Shelton recorded his second score of the game, this time from three yards out, to pull GR within 42-14.
Cinco Ranch (8-3) captures the bi-district crown and advances to take on Cy Fair next week. George Ranch closes the year at 6-5.
“This senior class has had a lot of adversity that no other seniors have ever dealt with,” Cavallo said. “COVID shut everything down the second half of their freshman year, and then into that ‘are we in school, are we out of school’ period to being back as juniors.
“A lot of them had been out of the every day environment for two and a half years,” Cavallo added. “To be able to be resilient, to keep fighting, keep working is amazing. This journey started 373 days ago, so it’s going to mean a lot to this program moving forward just showing the fight, grit and resilience that they and we established in this program.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.