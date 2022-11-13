 Skip to main content
Longhorns' flame out in playoff loss to Cinco Ranch

KATY — The wind and the rain kept coming all night.

Unfortunately for the George Ranch Longhorns, so did Cinco Ranch’s offense.

The Longhorns managed nine first downs against Cinco Ranch’s seven touchdowns as the Cougars cruised to a 49-14 playoff win Friday night at Rhodes Stadium.

“I thought it was a great atmosphere, a great environment,” George Ranch coach Nick Cavallo said. “Both schools had a bunch of school spirit in the student sections and the fans, even with the weather.

“(Cinco) got off to a good start,” Cavallo added. “We talked at halftime to not worry about the score, just go out and win the third quarter, win the fourth quarter and I thought we did that.”

Sam McKnight scored the first three touchdowns for the Cougars, part of a first half that included 93 yards on the ground.

After Colten Michalec pulled in a 25-yard touchdown catch, receiver Fischer Reed put Cinco up 35-0 at halftime with a 15-yard touchdown on a screen.

