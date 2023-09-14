 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Longhorn offense explodes versus Clements

ROSENBERG — Despite a one-hour weather delay, the George Ranch offense displayed dominance, rushing for 247 yards in a resounding 45-21 victory over Fort Bend Clements in the District 20-6A opener at Guy K. Traylor Stadium on Friday.

Last season, George Ranch never managed to score more than 24 points in a game. However, this season, they’ve achieved their third consecutive win with at least 38 points.

The Longhorns excelled in close games in the previous season, going 6-0 in one-score contests.

But the last two weeks have favored them, as their offense again ignited against the struggling Rangers.

George Ranch head coach Nick Cavallo attributed the team’s success to the continued development of quarterback Deion Drinkard within the offense and the continuity from last season.

“Deion has a much better understanding running the offense and has turned into that senior quarterback you want,” Cavallo said. “Last year saw some coaching changes late into the offseason but week-by-week, we knew the offense a little more. We now had the same offense with a lot of the guys we had last year and the kids have grasped the offense and have become leaders.”

Quarterback Deion Drinkard showcased near-perfection in Rosenberg, completing 66.7% of his passes for 154 yards with two touchdown throws.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.