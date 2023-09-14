Longhorn offense explodes versus Clements

ROSENBERG — Despite a one-hour weather delay, the George Ranch offense displayed dominance, rushing for 247 yards in a resounding 45-21 victory over Fort Bend Clements in the District 20-6A opener at Guy K. Traylor Stadium on Friday.
Last season, George Ranch never managed to score more than 24 points in a game. However, this season, they’ve achieved their third consecutive win with at least 38 points.
The Longhorns excelled in close games in the previous season, going 6-0 in one-score contests.
But the last two weeks have favored them, as their offense again ignited against the struggling Rangers.
George Ranch head coach Nick Cavallo attributed the team’s success to the continued development of quarterback Deion Drinkard within the offense and the continuity from last season.
“Deion has a much better understanding running the offense and has turned into that senior quarterback you want,” Cavallo said. “Last year saw some coaching changes late into the offseason but week-by-week, we knew the offense a little more. We now had the same offense with a lot of the guys we had last year and the kids have grasped the offense and have become leaders.”
Quarterback Deion Drinkard showcased near-perfection in Rosenberg, completing 66.7% of his passes for 154 yards with two touchdown throws.
Jaden Shelton had an outstanding night on the ground for the Longhorns, opening with two rushing touchdowns to secure the game’s initial scores.
Shelton outran the Clements defense for 48 yards after receiving a screen pass on the Longhorns’ opening drive, putting them ahead 7-0.
The following drive saw Shelton crossing the goal line again after a low snap to Clements punter Calvin Millington set the Longhorns up at their 33-yard line.
The Rangers also had sparks on offense, with senior running back John Lewis rushing for over 13 yards per carry. His 176-yard performance included scoring runs from 37 and seven yards.
Despite Lewis’s scoring effort, the Clements defense struggled to contain George Ranch’s potent offense.
The Longhorns concluded back-to-back drives with Hayden Drinkard in the endzone, recording a nine-yard rushing score and a 28-yard catch-and-run for a 28-7 halftime lead.
The Rangers displayed resilience on the opening drive of the third quarter, with Gunner Chenier finding Kenneth Robinson III on a 19-yard pass to reduce the deficit to 14.
In the third quarter, the Longhorns added two more scoring drives, with Josh Matula nailing a 23-yard field goal and Jaden Mays recovering a Hayden Drinkard fumble for another six points.
George Ranch led 38-14 entering the fourth quarter, with Lewis’s second score narrowing the gap to 17.
Shelton sealed the game with his third touchdown run of the night, covering 30 yards.
Cavallo considered the impressive victory against Clements, a team that has made the playoffs for the past two seasons, an almost perfect way to start district play.
However, the Longhorns must maintain high standards with upcoming matchups against Fort Bend Hightower and Ridge Point.
“A win is always nice but we felt we should’ve had six turnovers and we only ended up with two,” Cavallo said. “We had some dropped interceptions we expect to make but we thought we should’ve had a lot more.”
George Ranch begins the season 1-0, 3-0 for the first time since 2015, while the Rangers start 0-1, 1-2 following their second consecutive loss.
Next, George Ranch heads to Sugar Land for a Saturday road trip to play Fort Bend Austin at Edward Mercer Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m.
