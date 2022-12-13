Local volleyball stars selected for TGCA teams

Many local volleyball players were selected to the Texas Girls Coaches Association volleyball team.
Players are nominated by Texas volleyball coaches as a part of the organization.
As a sophomore, George Ranch’s Sydney Bryant was named to the 6A team.
Bryant had an amazing season for the Longhorns, earning a team-leading 562 kills.
Foster’s Jackie Onyechi and Fulshear’s Bailey Warren earned spots on the 5A team.
Warren earned a team-leading 499 kills for the Chargers while Onyechi scored 364 kills in her junior season for the Lady Falcons.
Brazos’s Haiven Alvarado-Harris and East Bernard’s Charlsie Atteberry won 3A honors.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.