Local teams have little luck

ALIEF ELSIK 59, FULSHEAR 57
The Fulshear Chargers lost a close 59-57 game to Alief Elsik on Tuesday.
Dylan Garner and Dereck Walker combined for 36 points.
Garner also had a team-leading seven rebounds and three steals.
Cannon Yarbrough was also effective, earning five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Fulshear is now 5-5 and will enter the Lamar Consolidated Tournament, beginning Thursday, to play at George Ranch at noon.
STAFFORD 75, NEEDVILLE 34
Despite a lopsided defeat, Needville Head Coach Patrick Oliver felt progress was made against a talented Stafford team Tuesday night.
At 2-2, Oliver feels the team is still heading in the right direction from last year’s 3-27 season.
“I feel this year we are playing with more confidence,” Oliver said. “Last year, we didn’t feel like we could beat them and we were in a rough state. They are big, physical and very good. It’s a difficult schedule.”
The Jays were met with a familiar foe in the Stafford Spartans, coming off another deep postseason run last season.
The outcome wasn’t in doubt between the former district rivals as the Spartans dominated from start to finish.
Caden Slater and Gianni Pisano showed bright spots as both combined for 16 of Needville’s 34 points.
Junior Austin Anderson snagged seven rebounds and sophomore Keilan Sweeny stole three.
The Jays will look to snap a two-game skid against Sweeny this Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in the Leroy Miksch Tournament.
BRENHAM 77, LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 52
The Lamar Consolidated Mustangs lost to the Brenham Cubs on Tuesday, 77-52.
Lamar had little success against the unbeaten Cubs as the Mustangs fell behind 42-26 in the first half.
The Mustangs were then outscored 35-26 in the second half.
Senior Nathan Ledet scored 17 points, followed by Shafeeq Mujahideen’s 10.
Matthew Nora, Jordan Arispe, Ledet and Mujahideen led with four rebounds each.
Ledet and Mujahideen had a team-leading four steals each.
Nora also had four blocks.
The Mustangs drop to 3-2 and will play Foster on Thursday at 9 a.m. as part of the Lamar Consolidated Tournament.
The Foster Falcons are now 0-4 after suffering a 56-49 road loss to Kinkaid on Tuesday.
Jalen Stephenson led the Foster scoring with 17 points and CJ White added 10.
The Falcons enter the Lamar Consolidated Tournament to play the Mustangs on Thursday at 9 a.m.
The Terry Rangers boys basketball team dropped its fifth game in a row, falling 77-44 at Jordan Monday night.
Misaias Herrera led the Warriors with 20 points and two rebounds, while Trevor Martz added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Jaden Holt chipped in 10 points to give Jordan three scorers in double figures.
Terry (2-8) travels to Alvin on Dec. 9, while Jordan (7-2) hosts Arlington Martin tonight at 7.
SPRING WOODS 55, RANDLE 41
On Tuesday, the Spring Woods Tigers beat the Randle Lions, 55-41.
The Lions drop to 1-7 and will compete in the Lamar Consolidated Tournament beginning Thursday.
Randle’s first game will be against Willis at 4:30 p.m.
