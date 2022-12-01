 Skip to main content
Local teams have little luck

ALIEF ELSIK 59, FULSHEAR 57

The Fulshear Chargers lost a close 59-57 game to Alief Elsik on Tuesday.

Dylan Garner and Dereck Walker combined for 36 points.

Garner also had a team-leading seven rebounds and three steals.

Cannon Yarbrough was also effective, earning five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Fulshear is now 5-5 and will enter the Lamar Consolidated Tournament, beginning Thursday, to play at George Ranch at noon.

STAFFORD 75, NEEDVILLE 34

