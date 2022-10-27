 Skip to main content
Local teams fight for playoff spots

Oijaku preps for big night

Ashton Oijaku and the Foster Falcons face a must-win scenario against Magnolia Thursday night to ensure a spot in the playoffs.

 Herald Photo by Rhonda Taormina

FOSTER (6-2, 4-2) VS. MAGNOLIA (3-6, 2-5), THURSDAY, 7 P.M.

The Foster Falcons face a must-win situation to keep their playoff hopes alive this Thursday night when they play a struggling yet competitive Magnolia Bulldog team.

If the season ended today, the Falcons would not be playing in the postseason despite a winning record and explosive offense.

Foster stands in fifth place just outside the playoff picture behind 4-2 Magnolia West due to the tiebreaker.

The Falcons suffered a setback last week with a 28-23 loss to Manvel.

The road does not lighten for the Falcons as a competitive Magnolia team visits Traylor Stadium.

Last week was the Bulldogs’ worst performance of the district season, with a 58-27 loss to Manvel.

