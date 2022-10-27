Local teams fight for playoff spots

FOSTER (6-2, 4-2) VS. MAGNOLIA (3-6, 2-5), THURSDAY, 7 P.M.
The Foster Falcons face a must-win situation to keep their playoff hopes alive this Thursday night when they play a struggling yet competitive Magnolia Bulldog team.
If the season ended today, the Falcons would not be playing in the postseason despite a winning record and explosive offense.
Foster stands in fifth place just outside the playoff picture behind 4-2 Magnolia West due to the tiebreaker.
The Falcons suffered a setback last week with a 28-23 loss to Manvel.
The road does not lighten for the Falcons as a competitive Magnolia team visits Traylor Stadium.
Last week was the Bulldogs’ worst performance of the district season, with a 58-27 loss to Manvel.
Despite their 3-6 standing, the Bulldogs have put together impressive showings against the district’s elite.
Magnolia has had one-possession losses to Magnolia West and Fulshear — two teams that would be in the playoffs if the season ended today.
The Bulldogs have proven the ability to put points on the board, averaging 32.7 points through nine games.
Magnolia will have to overcome the district’s best defense. The Falcons have allowed just 61 points through eight games.
Unfortunately for Magnolia, its defense has struggled to stall offenses allowing an average of 38.3.
The visitors will have to contain Foster’s star running back, Ashton Oijaku, from dominating the game.
The senior averages nearly nine yards a carry and has scored 20 touchdowns.
FULSHEAR (7-1, 5-1) AT MANVEL (6-2, 5-1) FRIDAY, 7 P.M.
First place in Region III District 10 is on the line as Manvel hosts Fulshear in a battle between a pair of teams with 5-1 district marks Friday night at Freedom Field in Iowa Colony.
The Chargers come into the game winners of their last three, most recently a 58-13 win over Kempner Friday at Traylor Stadium. Fulshear hasn’t lost since a 44-40 decision on Sept. 30 at Angleton.
Senior Antonio Jacobs caught five passes for 105 yards and one score to lead Fulshear over the Cougars last week,
The Chargers also got a defensive touchdown and a special teams score in the win.
Fulshear comes into the contest averaging more than 41 points per game, while Manvel averages more than 32 points a game.
The Mavericks are led by senior quarterback Kaeden Smith, who is tied for the team lead in total touchdowns. Smith comes into the game completing 53.2% of his pass attempts for a QB rating of 80.9.
Junior defensive tackle Mason Fleming leads Manvel in sacks with 7.5, while senior linebacker Quintin Lucas has notched seven.
Fulshear and Manvel are tied with Angleton atop the district race. The Wildcats also beat Manvel 24-21 on Sept. 9 at Freedom Field and represent the Mavericks’ last loss to date.
The Mavericks and Chargers kick off at 7 p.m.
LAMAR CONSOLIDATED (4-5, 2-3) AT MONTGOMERY (1-7, 1-3), FRIDAY 7:30 P.M.
The Lamar Consolidated Mustangs can punch their ticket to the postseason with a win over the struggling Montgomery Bears Friday night.
The Mustangs are coming off a win in the Fight for 59 at Traylor Stadium against Randle last Saturday.
The victory snapped a three-game losing streak and put the Mustangs in a great position to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
Their opponents are amid a three-game skid themselves coming off the Bears’ bye week.
The Mustang offense has been hit-and-miss, scoring 15.5 points a game.
Lamar will have a chance to up its average against a Bears defense allowing 43.6 points a game.
A Mustangs win will clinch one of the four playoff spots within District 10-5A.
RANDLE (3-5, 1-3) VS. RUDDER (2-6, 0-4) FRIDAY 7:30 P.M.
The Randle Lions’ playoff hopes are on life support, but a win against Rudder and a loss for Lamar Consolidated will give the Lions a chance to make the postseason in their inaugural season.
The Lions suffered a big blow to playoff chances last week in the 21-17 loss to the Mustangs last Saturday.
However, with two games left, Randle must win out and have Montgomery beat Lamar to qualify in the top four of District 10-5A.
The Lions’ first season has been a surprising one for some, as many experts had the new Randle team picked last in the district.
Without a senior on its roster, Randle has exceeded expectations and has mainly been competitive only losing by a 242-208 margin through eight games.
Lions’ quarterback Leo Garza has been a significant factor to the team with his 19:7 touchdown-interception ratio.
Garza has distributed the ball fairly amongst his young core of receivers, with eight receivers making endzone trips.
After securing a playoff berth last season, Rudder has been through a trying season.
The Rangers come into Traylor Stadium searching for their first district win since Oct. 15, 2021, and losers of their last four.
TERRY (2-6, 0-5) VS. KEMPNER (0-8, 0-6), SATURDAY 2 P.M.
Traylor Stadium hosts two teams looking for their first district wins of the year Saturday afternoon as Terry gets set to do battle with Kempner.
The Cougars are coming off a 58-13 loss last week to Fulshear at Traylor and have lost 13 consecutive games dating back to a 56-6 win over Wisdom Oct. 2 of 2021.
Kempner had three different players complete passes in the loss to the Chargers, with senior Corban Evers completing six of 16 pass attempts for 93 yards and one score, while junior Javon Goss completed three of eight for 29 yards and one interception. Grayson Green went 2-4 passing, netting 32 yards.
Evers led the team in rusing, carrying the ball 10 times for 56 yards, while senior Abdul Durosinmi ran the ball 11 times for 39 yards.
The Rangers have lost six straight games following a 20-3 win over Lamar Consolidated Sept. 2. Terry fell 51-12 at home to Magnolia West last Thursday.
Terry yielded 207 passing yards and five scores through the air in last week’s loss to the Mustangs, giving up one score and 180 yards on the ground. The Rangers turned the ball over three times.
Kempner is averaging just more than 5 points per game, while Terry scores more than 13 a contest. Kempner has not scored a point in the third quarter yet this year and has been shut out twice.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.