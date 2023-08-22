 Skip to main content
Local Little League team goes 2-0

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — It was another sterling performance by Southwest (Needville) at the Little League World Series on Friday night against North Dakota in a decisive 6-2 victory at Howard J. Lamade Stadium.

Rising to the challenge once again the Needville All Stars held off a Midwest team that scored 55 runs in its regional tournament.

“I am not surprised because I thought we would be 2-0, but we are just a bunch of gritty fighters from a small town,” Southwest manager Andy McRae said. “Of course we had that chip on our shoulder where we wanted to come in here and compete with the bigger towns. Our kids bought into that and they have not backed down just because the other teams are taller or a little bigger, they are going in giving it their all. They just want to see how it plays out.”

So far so good as they faced another stiff challenge against Southern California’s El Segundo, California on Monday. Because of a press deadline this game will be reported in Thursday’s sports edition.

Behind the pitching of starter Easton Ondruch along with Michael Raven and closer Easton Benge, Southwest held Midwest to just three hits in the victory.

“Pitching was great again last night they had three hits and we didn’t put to many people on base with walks,” McRae said. “I don’t have the stat sheet but I think it was about three that we walked or hit by pitch. We played good defense like we normally do and it worked out well for us.”

Pitching wasn’t the only key that Needville manufactured some runs after facing off against North Dakota hard thrower Cash Martinez. In the top of the second inning with still a scoreless game Southwest used its patience at the plate along with some smart base running to take the lead. Martinez loaded the bases with walks to Colten Georgi and Jakolby White, then plunking Raven on his back. With a 3-2 count Jayson Arispe watched Martinez’s 33rd pitch of the game go by as they took a 1-0 lead.

