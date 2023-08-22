Local Little League team goes 2-0

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — It was another sterling performance by Southwest (Needville) at the Little League World Series on Friday night against North Dakota in a decisive 6-2 victory at Howard J. Lamade Stadium.
Rising to the challenge once again the Needville All Stars held off a Midwest team that scored 55 runs in its regional tournament.
“I am not surprised because I thought we would be 2-0, but we are just a bunch of gritty fighters from a small town,” Southwest manager Andy McRae said. “Of course we had that chip on our shoulder where we wanted to come in here and compete with the bigger towns. Our kids bought into that and they have not backed down just because the other teams are taller or a little bigger, they are going in giving it their all. They just want to see how it plays out.”
So far so good as they faced another stiff challenge against Southern California’s El Segundo, California on Monday. Because of a press deadline this game will be reported in Thursday’s sports edition.
Behind the pitching of starter Easton Ondruch along with Michael Raven and closer Easton Benge, Southwest held Midwest to just three hits in the victory.
“Pitching was great again last night they had three hits and we didn’t put to many people on base with walks,” McRae said. “I don’t have the stat sheet but I think it was about three that we walked or hit by pitch. We played good defense like we normally do and it worked out well for us.”
Pitching wasn’t the only key that Needville manufactured some runs after facing off against North Dakota hard thrower Cash Martinez. In the top of the second inning with still a scoreless game Southwest used its patience at the plate along with some smart base running to take the lead. Martinez loaded the bases with walks to Colten Georgi and Jakolby White, then plunking Raven on his back. With a 3-2 count Jayson Arispe watched Martinez’s 33rd pitch of the game go by as they took a 1-0 lead.
Southwest continued its game of wits with White at third base. As he noticed no one was paying attention to him, so he swiped home plate right after Martinez’s 35th pitch to Heath Filipp to go up 2-0.
“We just find a way, and I can’t say we played our best last night but we won,” McRae said. “We didn’t hit the ball as well as we can but just continued finding a way. Last night there was real good base running by us which are things we work on. With their kid throwing about 70 mph he was hard to hit, so we took a different approach at the plate. So when he walked us we took advantage and ran the bases.”
North Dakota did bounce back in that bottom half of the frame as Colin Hanson drove in two runs with his single up the middle with two outs to tie it up.
In the top of the third Ondruch got his fourth and fifth strikeouts, and was replaced by Raven on the mound.
Into the top of the fourth Southwest used Martinez’s ineffectiveness by scoring four times off two hits. It was Needville’s only hits in the game. It started when Daylin Martin got hit by a pitch and Georgi followed with an infield hit toward the third base side leaving runners on the corners. With White at the plate a passed ball scored Martin, 3-2. Then with Raven at the plate, another Southwest run scored off a passed ball but this time it was inadvertently kicked by the umpire allowing Georgi to make it 4-2.
After the second out by Southwest and runners on the corners, Martinez ran out of pitches as Cade Hammonds welcomed the new pitcher with a double to the left field wall scoring the final two runs of the game.
“These are 12 year olds and those wins have made them feel good, but they are also enjoying the moment by taking pictures which just makes them feel good,” McRae said. “Its a great experience and they are getting to feel like big leaguers for two weeks of their lives. It’s just really cool.”
With two days in between their next game the team players took most of Saturday off to spend with their families. They did get in a workout later in the evening.
A win on Monday would propel Needville to the U.S. Championship semifinals on Wednesday at 2 p.m. on ESPN2.
They would meet the winner of the Northwest-Southeast matchup which happened on Monday
A loss sends Southwest to the elimination bracket to play the Metro representative Smithfield Little League where a second loss would bounce them from the tournament.
That game would be broadcast on ESPN today at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.