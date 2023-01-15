 Skip to main content
Local golfers tee off at Pecan Grove

Williams teeing off

Fulshear’s Corey Williams tees off Monday morning at the Pecan Grove Plantation Country Club.

 Herald Photo By Nick Irene

Fulshear, Foster, George Ranch, Randle and Terry golfers competed at Pecan Grove Plantation Country Club on Monday.

GEORGE RANCH

The George Ranch girls had the top two finishing groups in the team play with the first-place team scoring 422 and the second-place unit scoring 439.

Marison Gutierrez and Kaitlyn Carle tied for second place individually at 102.

Both were on the first-place team that also consisted of Rylee Harenski (109), Keira George (109) and Elaine Harenski (119).

The second-place team had Celeste Gutierrez (105), Sam Spicak (106), Mia Pizzitola (112), Bella Delgado (116) and Kendall De Serf (124).

The Longhorns boys had three teams of five compete, placing first, sixth and seventh.

