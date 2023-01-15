Local golfers tee off at Pecan Grove

Fulshear, Foster, George Ranch, Randle and Terry golfers competed at Pecan Grove Plantation Country Club on Monday.
The George Ranch girls had the top two finishing groups in the team play with the first-place team scoring 422 and the second-place unit scoring 439.
Marison Gutierrez and Kaitlyn Carle tied for second place individually at 102.
Both were on the first-place team that also consisted of Rylee Harenski (109), Keira George (109) and Elaine Harenski (119).
The second-place team had Celeste Gutierrez (105), Sam Spicak (106), Mia Pizzitola (112), Bella Delgado (116) and Kendall De Serf (124).
The Longhorns boys had three teams of five compete, placing first, sixth and seventh.
Jaden Grumme had the lowest score for the boys out of the 50 golfers by shooting 77 — five strokes ahead of second place.
Grumme’s performance led his team to secure first-place honors at 362.
The first-place team also had Caden Gleeson (90), Shiven Patel (91), Braden Goodman (104) and Caleb Thorp (118).
The sixth-place team scored collectively 438 with members Jacob Brown (91), Travis Duncan (111), Colton Craig (114), Canmelo Calzonan (116) and Adam Vivas (123).
The seventh-place team finished with 440 points with members Cole Christiffel (98), Cole Cloutier (112), T Tran (112), Cade Cloutier (118) and Adam Richins (123).
The Fulshear boys finished in second place overall in the team standings at 368.
The Chargers team consisted of one five-man group and two four-man groups.
The five-man team that earned second was led by August Segelke who scored 85, the third-lowest individually.
His teammates were Miles Caulton with 92, Trenton Oglesby with 94, Thang Chau with 97 and Caleb Kean with 102.
Fulshear also had teams finish in fourth (411) and fifth place (420).
The fourth-place team had Corey Williams with 100, Wesley Norris with 100, Cameron Crabtree with 103 and Tayor Weber with 108.
The fifth-place team was composed of Luke Mourar (97), Anderson Ling (98), Thatcher Ling (112) and Max Merline (113).
Two Fulshear girls competed in the meet as Lian Chinn shot 123 and Michala Snow shot 118.
The Foster boys and girls teams finished in third place in their respective competitions.
The boys team finished at 375, with Kelvin Whyte shooting 89, Karsen Morgan at 93, Josh Nguyen at 95, Luke Griems with 98 and Bradyn Lindley at 102.
Individually, D Shelton and Trey Bowie shot 104 each and Jaxson Krametbauer shot 106.
For the girls, Brooke Barnes shot 108, Shelby Guthry shot 117, Jayden Roach shot 120, Morgan Madison shot 121 and Malia Felli shot 121 for a 466 team score.
Individually, Kennedy McWright shot 121 and Emma Kappes shot 114.
The boys’ team finished in eighth place at 471.
The team consisted of Nicholas Herrera (113), Adrian Carranza (117), Stephen Ramirez (117), Vander Vallejo (124) and Tyler Garza (126).
Randle’s Jeremy Graeber shot second place individually for the boys at 82.
His teammate Richard Hays shot for 124.
For the girls, Raina Kim shot 117 and Cidney Anthony shot 125.
