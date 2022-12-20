Local girls secure wins, boys struggle

The Fulshear Lady Chargers made easy work of the Marshall Lady Buffs on Friday, dominating 85-20.
Ruke Ogbevire had a great night shooting the basketball with her 31-point performance.
Kimora Lopez and Kinzie Searcy combined for 34 points.
The Lady Chargers continued their hot start at 2-0, 14-3, with a four-game winning streak.
Fulshear will look to continue its streak in a home game against Terry at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
GEORGE RANCH 68, DULLES 53
On Friday, the George Ranch Longhorns returned to their winning ways with a 68-53 win against Dulles.
After an 18-17 advantage in the first quarter, George Ranch controlled the second quarter to go up 35-26 at the half.
The Longhorns came away with a 33-27 run in the second half to pull away with the victory.
The Longhorns then lost at Kingwood Park 48-41 on Monday morning.
WILLOWRIDGE 56, RANDLE 53
The Randle Lady Lions were again on the losing end of a one-possession loss on Friday as Randle still searched for its first district win.
Randle falls to 0-2, 10-7.
The Lady Lions will look to end their two-game skid against Kempner on Tuesday at 1 p.m.
The Brazos Cougarettes’ fast start on Friday led to the team’s first District 24-3A win.
Brazos had a dominant first half to take a 20-6 lead.
The Cougarettes ended the third quarter up 31-12 en route to the victory.
The Cougarettes improve to 1-1, 4-6.
Brazos played Boling on Monday morning, but a result was not made available by print time.
The Foster Falcons suffered another tough loss on Friday, falling short of Angleton 65-61.
The game was tight throughout the four quarters, with Bode Karunwi leading Foster with 12 points.
Senior Jaime Archelle also had a strong night of shooting with 11 points.
Archelle led with six rebounds and two steals, while CJ White had two blocks.
The Falcons drop to 3-9 and will host Willowridge on Tuesday in the District 20-5A opener.
DULLES 51, GEORGE RANCH 44
The George Ranch Longhorns are still searching for their first district win since Jan. 8, 2021 after falling to Dulles on Friday 51-44.
The Longhorns lose their fourth in a row and drop to 0-5, 8-11 in District 20-6A.
George Ranch will enjoy a long break before its Jan. 6 clash at Elkins at noon.
Dulles improves to 2-2, 9-9.
