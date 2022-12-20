 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local girls secure wins, boys struggle

GIRLS

FULSHEAR 85, MARSHALL 20

The Fulshear Lady Chargers made easy work of the Marshall Lady Buffs on Friday, dominating 85-20.

Ruke Ogbevire had a great night shooting the basketball with her 31-point performance.

Kimora Lopez and Kinzie Searcy combined for 34 points.

The Lady Chargers continued their hot start at 2-0, 14-3, with a four-game winning streak.

Fulshear will look to continue its streak in a home game against Terry at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.