Lions shutout Pasadena Memorial in opener

ROSENBERG — Randle’s opening night on Thursday at Guy K. Traylor Stadium couldn’t have gone much better, as the Lions secured their first shutout win in program history with a dominant 47-0 victory against Pasadena Memorial.
In the previous year’s encounter, the Lions thumped the Mavericks 53-17 in the program’s debut varsity game.
However, Thursday night’s performance overshadowed that performance.
Lions’ head coach Brian Randle noted the team’s increased maturity compared to last year, with many young talents gaining their first taste of varsity football.
“We had a lot of growth tonight and the defense played way better,” Randle said. “We have senior leadership but we still have a sophomore quarterback and a freshman running back. First half, we took care of business and we ran the clock out in the second half while playing everyone on senior night.”
The game began much like last year’s showdown, with the Mavericks going three-and-out, followed by a swift and efficient drive by Tyler Skrabanek.
A 12-yard punt return by Cortney Brown positioned the Lions favorably at their 45-yard line.
Skrabanek completed three passes, including an eight-yard touchdown toss to Cedrick McClintock, giving them a 6-0 lead.
Shortly after, a weather delay interrupted the action during the second play of Pasadena Memorial’s drive.
Despite the 45-minute delay, Randle’s offense continued to dominate, scoring on every drive in the first half.
Skrabanek made an impressive debut, sending more passes into the endzone than onto the turf. In his first half of varsity football, the sophomore completed nine of 11 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns.
Skrabanek’s other scoring throws included a 48-yard bomb to Dacorian Rubin and a 58-yard pass to DeMeco Harvey on his following attempt.
Randle commended his new quarterback, who transferred from Katy Tompkins earlier in the spring.
“Tyler is a gunslinger with a great personality who’s a big human and is going to be great,” Randle said. “He loves football and loves to learn. He’s a solid kid. It’s working out for us.”
During the opening half, the Lions rushed the ball just five times but saw bursts of energy from Sean Smith.
The state bronze medalist in track scored his first touchdown of the season on a 30-yard dash to the end zone, contributing to his 52-yard performance that night.
The defense also shone, recording three sacks, including two by linebacker Jered Sherman and one by Eric Strickland.
Sherman’s second sack resulted in a fumble recovery by Curtis John-Miller, who returned it for a touchdown.
Despite the opponent’s score being held at zero, Randle identified areas for improvement in the defense before facing more challenging opponents.
One concern was the team’s six penalties for 62 yards, which included two special teams errors.
“Film is going to be tough because we need to grade ourselves harder after a win than a loss,” Randle said. “We have to stay on them and we missed on a few things but overall I’m proud and the defense played really well. We make an emphasis to not turn the ball over and to clean up our mistakes.”
Backup quarterback and last year’s starter, Leo Garza, had limited action but capitalized with the opportunity.
He connected with Cortney Brown, who used his speed to secure a 74-yard catch-and-run touchdown, expanding the Lions’ lead to 40-0 at halftime.
This marked the largest lead the Lions had achieved in their brief program history.
In the second half, the Lions effectively managed the clock while maintaining their shutout.
Running back Landon William-Callis concluded a scoring drive in the third quarter with a three-yard rush up the middle, securing the game’s final touchdown.
With this victory, the Lions hold a 1-0 record for the season and are set to face Fort Bend Christian Academy in a home game at Randle High School on Friday.
The Eagles, reigning TAPPS Division 2 state football champions, suffered an opening loss to Iowa Colony on Thursday.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
