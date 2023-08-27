 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lions shutout Pasadena Memorial in opener

William-Callis

Randle’s Landon William-Callis rushes past the Pasadena Memorial defense during the first quarter of Thursday’s game at Traylor Stadium.

 Herald Photo By Rhonda Taormina

ROSENBERG — Randle’s opening night on Thursday at Guy K. Traylor Stadium couldn’t have gone much better, as the Lions secured their first shutout win in program history with a dominant 47-0 victory against Pasadena Memorial.

In the previous year’s encounter, the Lions thumped the Mavericks 53-17 in the program’s debut varsity game.

However, Thursday night’s performance overshadowed that performance.

Lions’ head coach Brian Randle noted the team’s increased maturity compared to last year, with many young talents gaining their first taste of varsity football.

“We had a lot of growth tonight and the defense played way better,” Randle said. “We have senior leadership but we still have a sophomore quarterback and a freshman running back. First half, we took care of business and we ran the clock out in the second half while playing everyone on senior night.”

The game began much like last year’s showdown, with the Mavericks going three-and-out, followed by a swift and efficient drive by Tyler Skrabanek.

A 12-yard punt return by Cortney Brown positioned the Lions favorably at their 45-yard line.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.