Lions host in own den

A week into the 2023 season and all six LCISD high schools will be hosting a home game at their campus.
Last week George Ranch had the honors hosting Foster at Longhorn Field.
This week the Randle Lions will be hosting Fort Bend Christian at Randle Stadium at Randle High School on Friday.
“My mind right away went to how can we make it fun for the fans,” Randle head coach Brian Randle said. “We tryed looking at the bright side of this and just figure out things to make it enjoyable for our kids and the community. It is going to be tough, because at one point we ended up getting dropped by Calhoun, because we were suppose to play them in the second week. But Calhoun has a rich tradition of football and they have a big following, so if we could not provide enough space for everyone, they didn’t want to play us. It was disheartening, but we picked up Fort Bend Christian.”
Here’s a look at team this week:
GEORGE RANCH LONGHORNS (1-0) AT KATY TAYLOR MUSTANGS (0-1)
6:30 p.m., Thursday at Rhodes Stadium
MUSTANGS: Coming off a seven point loss to Cypress Woods last week Katy Taylor had a few performers on offense with senior quarterback Joshua Higginbotham (18-of-43, 253 passing, 2 TDs, 2 INTs); running back Dante Archie through the ground (19 carries 80 yards, 3 TDs) and in receptions (8 receptions, 166 yards, TD).
LONGHORNS: It was a high scoring affair in the Brawl on The Brazos with the Horns coming back on the Falcons last week in overtime. Running back Jaden Shelton averaged 7.8 yards per carry finishing with 133 yards and a touchdown for the birds and senior quarterback Deion Drinkard (6-of-14, 115 passing, TD, INT) had a long completion to Hayden Drinkard (1-70, TD).
FB TRAVIS TIGERS (1-0) AT FOSTER FALCONS (0-1)
7 p.m. Thursday at Guy K. Traylor
TIGERS: Off to a 1-0 start Travis had to come back on the Spring Lions last week thanks to the throwing of senior quarterback Brett Garcia who threw for 192 passing yards including the winning score to sophomore David Brewer. The Tigers scored all of its 26 points in the second half. The Travis defense did give up 151 yards on the ground. FALCONS: The Foster Falcons gave up a 17-0 lead to George Ranch going down in overtime in the Brawl On The Brazos. However sophomore quarterback Garrett Barham (18-of-34, 253 passing, 2 TDs, 2 INTs) had a good showing for the Falcons. A majority of his receptions were made by junior receiver, Jack Den Herder (9-140 yards, 2 TDs). Dillon Williams had a sack in the game with Brandon Parnell coming up with an interception.
FORT BEND CHRISTIAN EAGLES (0-1) AT RANDLE LIONS (1-0)
7 p.m., Friday at Randle High School
EAGLES: Coming off a TAPPS D-II Private championship last year the Eagles are led by Preseason All-State candidate Bennett Warren (6-8, 325) and is four of five returning on the offensive line. Fort Bend Christian did return eight starters on defense and will have to play better against a Randle team that is loaded.
LIONS: Playing its home game at Randle High School campus this Friday will be special for a Lion team that is off to a quick start with sophomore transfer quarterback Tyler Skrabanek (11-of-13, 204 passing, 3 TDs, 0.846 completion percentage). Senior receivers, DeMeco. Harvey (5-99 receptions) and Cortney Brown (2-89 yards) look to be leading the way. As a whole the receiving group in 12 receptions had 279 yards with four scores.
LIVINGSTON LIONS (0-1) AT NEEDVILLE BLUE JAYS (1-0)
7 p.m., Friday at Blue Jay Stadium
LIONS: Livingston comes in with freshman quarterback Tyler Soza (6-of-9, 67 passing; 6 carries, 67 yards, TD) getting a 43 yard run on one carry. Junior Jerren James (12-74 yards, 6.2 per carry) led the runners. Needville has won the last two meetings.
BLUE JAYS: Outstanding debut all around for the 23 Blue Jay team as junior quarterback Keilan Sweeny (6-of-10, 91 passing, 2 TDs; 8 carries, 60 yards, 7.5 per carry) led the way along with tailback Da’Shawn Burton (21 carries, 206 yards, 9.8 per carry). Defensively the Blue Jays held the Roughnecks to 167 total yards. Braydn Gilliam (7 tackles) with six others getting four each. Gilliam and Austin Anderson each had an interception and Leo Garcia had the lone sack. Senior Mohamed Jaber averaged 46.1 on his eight kickoffs with the longest going 55 yards.
FORT BEND CLEMENTS RANGERS (1-0) AT FULSHEAR CHARGERS (1-0)
6 p.m., Saturday at Guy K. Traylor
RANGERS: Both of the Ranger touchdowns happened in the second half with senior quarterback Gunner Chenier (8-of-21 attempts, 76 yards) and John Lewis (11 carries, 37 yards, 3.4 per carry) leading the offensive stats against Terry last week.
CHARGERS: Once Fulshear got its complete game legs they started going in a feisty friendly crowd atmosphere. Between the running of Davion Godley and Patrick Broadway II both punished the Crusader defenders. Then with the passing of Deuce Barrington (178 yards, 3 TDs) the Chargers looked like a team that only looks like it can get stronger as the season progresses. Defensively Fulshear was pretty stubborn against Strake Jesuit last week allowing just 219 offensive yards. Fulshear has won both meetings with Clements so far.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.