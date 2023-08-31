 Skip to main content
Lions host in own den

Randle Lions

The Randle Lions rush the field ahead of last Thursday’s season opener against the Pasadena Memorial Mustangs at Guy K. Traylor Stadium.

 Herald Photo by Rhonda Taormina

A week into the 2023 season and all six LCISD high schools will be hosting a home game at their campus.

Last week George Ranch had the honors hosting Foster at Longhorn Field.

This week the Randle Lions will be hosting Fort Bend Christian at Randle Stadium at Randle High School on Friday.

“My mind right away went to how can we make it fun for the fans,” Randle head coach Brian Randle said. “We tryed looking at the bright side of this and just figure out things to make it enjoyable for our kids and the community. It is going to be tough, because at one point we ended up getting dropped by Calhoun, because we were suppose to play them in the second week. But Calhoun has a rich tradition of football and they have a big following, so if we could not provide enough space for everyone, they didn’t want to play us. It was disheartening, but we picked up Fort Bend Christian.”

Here’s a look at team this week:

GEORGE RANCH LONGHORNS (1-0) AT KATY TAYLOR MUSTANGS (0-1)

6:30 p.m., Thursday at Rhodes Stadium

