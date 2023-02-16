Lindsey for 2

RICHMOND — Another year, another playoff win for the Foster Lady Falcons as they dismantled Galena Park in Monday’s Bi-District round game, 83-22.
The Lady Falcons wasted little time punching the ticket to their sixth-straight area round appearance.
Foster led 27-2 over the Yellow Jackets at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.
The Lady Falcons led 48-11 at halftime and 64-18 at the end of the third.
Head Coach Savitria Williams felt her Lady Falcons washed away the disappointing end to the regular season with an impressive start to the postseason.
“We have to focus on a playoff run,” Williams said. “Anything district is over. It’s either win or go home now.”
Junior Nichole Thomas was Foster’s leading scorer with 29 points in Monday’s win.
Laurelle Ikehona scored 26, Kailani Lindsey scored 18, Aubrey Adams scored six, Olivia Polk scored two and Jada Arnold scored one for the Lady Falcons.
Williams still found flaws that need improvement between the end of regulation and Friday’s tipoff.
“We have to move better while the ball is both in the air and penetrating the paint,” Williams said.
Foster will meet Barbers Hill, which defeated Santa Fe 82-32 in the opening round.
Barbers Hill has been a familiar foe to the Lady Falcons, as this will be the third-straight time the two meet in the postseason.
Foster won both previous matchups by a combined 110-49.
The winner will play at Katy ISD’s Merrell Center against the victor of the Manvel-Willowridge matchup.
Tipoff is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. at Pearland Dawson High School.
A win will secure the Lady Falcons’ sixth-straight trip to the regional quarterfinals.
“It means we are still holding on to a winning tradition,” Williams said about Foster’s success.
