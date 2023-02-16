 Skip to main content
Lindsey for 2

Foster’s Kailani Lindsey soars for a layup against Galena Park in Monday’s bi-district playoff game. The Lady Falcons won 83-22 to advance to the area round.

 Herald Photo by Nick Irene

RICHMOND — Another year, another playoff win for the Foster Lady Falcons as they dismantled Galena Park in Monday’s Bi-District round game, 83-22.

The Lady Falcons wasted little time punching the ticket to their sixth-straight area round appearance.

Foster led 27-2 over the Yellow Jackets at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.

The Lady Falcons led 48-11 at halftime and 64-18 at the end of the third.

Head Coach Savitria Williams felt her Lady Falcons washed away the disappointing end to the regular season with an impressive start to the postseason.

“We have to focus on a playoff run,” Williams said. “Anything district is over. It’s either win or go home now.”

Junior Nichole Thomas was Foster’s leading scorer with 29 points in Monday’s win.

