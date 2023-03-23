 Skip to main content
Lifting the hero

Terry senior Jaysen Camacho is hoisted by sophomore Andrew Hernandez and other teammates after hitting a home run during the Rangers’ 14-9 win over Kempner Tuesday.

 Herald photo by Rhonda Taormina

Foster has now scored runs in 11 consecutive innings, including two shutout wins on Monday and Tuesday.

Foster opened the week with a five-inning 15-1 win over Randle that was rescheduled from Friday due to weather.

Jacob Szafran and Ridge Aventurado co-led the Falcons with their trio of RBIs.

Coleman Biggs, Alfonso Lopez and Hayden Holchak brought in a pair each, while Walker Owens and Cooper Schwank scored one run each.

Foster’s Chase Batten lasted all five innings on the mound and struck out 14 in his one-hitter performance.

The Falcons’ hot trips to the plate continued on Tuesday with a 16-0 shutout over the Mustangs in five innings.

Holchak led the Falcons with four RBIs, followed by Biggs’s three.

