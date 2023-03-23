Lifting the hero

Foster has now scored runs in 11 consecutive innings, including two shutout wins on Monday and Tuesday.
Foster opened the week with a five-inning 15-1 win over Randle that was rescheduled from Friday due to weather.
Jacob Szafran and Ridge Aventurado co-led the Falcons with their trio of RBIs.
Coleman Biggs, Alfonso Lopez and Hayden Holchak brought in a pair each, while Walker Owens and Cooper Schwank scored one run each.
Foster’s Chase Batten lasted all five innings on the mound and struck out 14 in his one-hitter performance.
The Falcons’ hot trips to the plate continued on Tuesday with a 16-0 shutout over the Mustangs in five innings.
Holchak led the Falcons with four RBIs, followed by Biggs’s three.
Tyler Kalmus, Szafran and Aventurado each had two RBIs.
Josh Ramirez and Owens scored single runs.
Schwank pitched a complete game and allowed one hit with four strikeouts.
The Mustangs came into Tuesday off being swept by Fulshear on Monday, 7-2.
The Chargers followed March 14’s 14-0 win with their second-straight win over the Mustangs.
Jonathan Anders used a groundout RBI to bring Tylan Hill home in the third.
A balk allowed Randall Sosnowski to score in the sixth for the Mustangs.
Foster is now 3-0, 14-6, while Lamar drops to 0-3, 3-14-1.
The two will rematch at Foster on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
The Rangers continued their four-game winning streak by scoring 12 runs in the fifth and sixth inning of Tuesday’s game against Kempner to earn the comeback 14-9 win.
Down 8-2 entering the bottom of the fifth, the Rangers’ offense came to life in their final two frames.
Eric Garza and Jaysen Camacho led Terry with three RBIs each, followed by Michael Cuevas, Andrew Hernandez and Geraldo Rodriguez with two each.
Jayden Rodriguez and Clayton Ohl earned single RBIs.
The comeback follows Monday’s 13-3 thumping against Willowridge.
The five-inning game featured an 8-0 start by the Rangers led by Cuevas.
The designated hitter led with another pair of RBIs while Hernandez, Garza, Jayden Rodriguez and Matthew Eben each brought in one runner.
The Chargers followed their season sweep of the Mustangs with a 14-1 victory against Marshall on Tuesday.
Second baseman Gavin Waits collected four RBIs, including a three-run homer to left field.
Caven Fuentes brought in a trio of runs, while Zach Nicholson added a pair of RBIs.
Mason Schultz, Lane Arroyos, and Stefano Ramos earned single runs.
The Fulshear pitching staff of Ty Powell, Matt Macklin and Parker Hodges combined for seven strikeouts and allowed two hits.
In Monday’s 7-2 win over Lamar Consolidated, Tyler Schumann scored an RBI double in the fifth inning.
Collin Cobb, Arroyos, Fuentes, Hodges and Waits scored single runs.
Fulshear moves to 3-0, 12-6-1
The Chargers will play Marshall at home to try and complete the season series sweep.
First pitch is set for Friday at 7 p.m.
Tuesday was historic for the Randle baseball team as the Lions earned their first-ever district win against Willowridge.
The five-inning game began with an RBI single by Randle’s Cristian Elizondo to get the Lions up early.
Elizondo later scored in the inning following a wild pitch.
The Lions followed in the second inning with a seven-run frame.
Jeremy Graeber slammed an RBI triple, Ryan Rodriguez followed with an RBI single, and Elizondo scored on an RBI double in three consecutive at-bats.
Matthew Lutanno, Sean Wilson and Paul Toland showed discipline at the plate and scored runs on three-straight walks.
Mason Mixon, Lorenzo Morales, Graeber and Rodriguez had RBIs in the third
Rodriguez closed the game in the fifth with another RBI single to close the game.
Randle is now 0-3, 2-14-1.
The Lions will travel to Terry to battle the Rangers on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Needville downed Sealy on Tuesday to continue its strong start to the District 25-4A schedule.
Cade Meuth opened up the Blue Jay scoring with an RBI single in the first inning.
Meuth finished with a team-leading three RBIs with a two-run RBI double in third in his next at-bat.
Camden Babcock and Ryan Rodriguez earned RBIs in a four-run fourth inning.
Nathan Elster earned the win for the Blue Jays, going 2.1 innings.
The bullpen of Vacek, Luke Guest and Lee Guest went the rest of the way, not allowing an earned run.
The Jays remain unbeaten in district play and improve to 4-0, 14-2.
Needville has a Saturday homestand up against Bellville at 1:30 p.m.
