Lewis breaking free

Neither coach was too happy at the end of the first-ever Fight for 59 rivalry game between Randle and Lamar Consolidated Saturday afternoon at Traylor Stadium.
Lamar’s Kiah Johnson was just a little bit happier than Randle’s Brian Randle.
“I’m just excited that our guys continued to fight,” Johnson said. “I think that’s one thing that plagued us in previous games is making sure we continue to push through the mistakes and make sure we recover in the end and finish strong.”
Mustangs’ quarterback Nathan Lowther found Simon Omoruyi wide open on fourth and three from the Randle 47 for a touchdown to decisively put Lamar up 21-17 with 2:19 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The score gave Lamar its first lead of the game.
“You have to figure out what the defense is trying to do to you and counter it,” Johnson said of the game-winning play. “I think they were trying to man up outside and stack the box to make sure we couldn’t run the ball.
“They wanted to stop our run so we decided to go out on the edges and throw the ball.”
Lowther led the Mustangs with 10 carries for 81 yards and one score, completing six of 14 pass attempts for 68 yards and another touchdown. Senior back Justin McCullough carried the ball 24 times for 83 yards and one score.
Junior quarterback Leo Garza completed eight of 18 pass attempts for 99 yards and one score against one interception for Randle, which also got 72 yards on 15 carries from junior back Zion Lewis.
Lewis opened the scoring with a 15-yard run off left tackle with 9:40 to go in the first to give Randle a 7-0 lead.
After a Lamar fumble and a Randle miss on a field goal try, Lowther broke off a quarterback keeper up the middle for a 75-yard score to knot the game at 7-all with 6:11 remaining in the first.
Less than three minutes later, Garza gave Randle the lead right back with a 15-yard strike to DeMeco Harvey that put the Lions up 14-7.
The score would hold until after halftime when Randle kicker Christian Munguia hit a field goal try from 37 yards out that put the Lions up 17-7 with 8:25 remaining in the third.
After senior Jonathan Anders picked off Garza and returned the ball to the Randle 18, McCullough punched it in from the one yard line to pull the Mustangs within 17-14 with 5:03 to go in the third quarter.
Randle blocked a Lamar attempt at a 27-yard game-tying field goal with 1:07 left in the third but could not capitalize before Omoruyi got behind the Lions’ defense.
“I’m extremely proud of our defense,” Randle said. “The defense played lights out. They played all day long, just lights-out football. We just gave up a big play. Offensively, we laid an egg. I’m just going to be honest.
“We had plenty of opportunities,” Randle added. “We just couldn’t get the kids to perform. This is on the coaches. The coaches are going to take this one, we just couldn’t get them to perform. This is on us.”
The loss is the Lions’ second this season by one score.
“We just have to lock in and do us,” Randle said. “The defense played great, it’s just the one play. You get what you get, it was a dog fight. We knew it was going to be a dog fight. (Lamar) is a good football team.”
Lamar (4-5, 2-3) can clinch a playoff spot with a win as it travels to Montgomery Friday night to take on the Bears at 7:30, while Randle (3-5, 1-3) hosts Rudder Friday at 7:30 p.m.
