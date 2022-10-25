Lewis breaking free

 Skip to main content
Neither coach was too happy at the end of the first-ever Fight for 59 rivalry game between Randle and Lamar Consolidated Saturday afternoon at Traylor Stadium.

Lamar’s Kiah Johnson was just a little bit happier than Randle’s Brian Randle.

“I’m just excited that our guys continued to fight,” Johnson said. “I think that’s one thing that plagued us in previous games is making sure we continue to push through the mistakes and make sure we recover in the end and finish strong.”

Mustangs’ quarterback Nathan Lowther found Simon Omoruyi wide open on fourth and three from the Randle 47 for a touchdown to decisively put Lamar up 21-17 with 2:19 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The score gave Lamar its first lead of the game.

“You have to figure out what the defense is trying to do to you and counter it,” Johnson said of the game-winning play. “I think they were trying to man up outside and stack the box to make sure we couldn’t run the ball.

“They wanted to stop our run so we decided to go out on the edges and throw the ball.”

