Ledet for 2Coady laying it up

Local teams had their schedules impacted this week due to Tuesday’s tornado and flooding watches.

The delay did not deter the young athletes as they and their respective teams strived for playoff berths on Wednesday.

FULSHEAR 75, TERRY 46

The first game without Head Coach Jeremy Cunningham was a cruising victory for the Chargers as Fulshear blitzed Terry on Wednesday, 75-46.

Fulshear’s Zach Nicholson scored a team-high 21 points and Toby Princewill added 19.

Dylan Garner had nine points; Kalon Scott had seven; Timothy Mays Jr. had six; Grayson Bennett had four; Jake Coady had four; Dereck Walker and Kenny Chukelu scored two each and Preston White had one.

For the Rangers, Sean Thompson led with 11 points.

