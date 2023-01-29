Ledet for 2Coady laying it up

Local teams had their schedules impacted this week due to Tuesday’s tornado and flooding watches.
The delay did not deter the young athletes as they and their respective teams strived for playoff berths on Wednesday.
The first game without Head Coach Jeremy Cunningham was a cruising victory for the Chargers as Fulshear blitzed Terry on Wednesday, 75-46.
Fulshear’s Zach Nicholson scored a team-high 21 points and Toby Princewill added 19.
Dylan Garner had nine points; Kalon Scott had seven; Timothy Mays Jr. had six; Grayson Bennett had four; Jake Coady had four; Dereck Walker and Kenny Chukelu scored two each and Preston White had one.
For the Rangers, Sean Thompson led with 11 points.
Fulshear moves to 7-1, 15-13 and maintains the No. 2 seed in District 20-5A.
Terry falls to 3-5, 7-22 and remains outside the playoff hunt at the No. 5 seed.
Fulshear traveled to Randle while Terry faced a must-win homestand against Lamar Consolidated on Friday.
FOSTER 65, WILLOWRIDGE 44
The Falcons’ defense held Willowridge to 29% shooting in the Falcons’ fifth district win in their last six games.
Jace Jones led the Falcons with 17 points, followed by Bode Karunwi’s 12 and Daniel Humphrey’s 10.
Karunwi also led with four assists and six steals.
Other Falcon scorers included CJ White (7), Jeremy Freeman (6), Jaime Archelle (5), Braden Smith (4) and Jalen Stephanson (4).
Foster improves to 6-2, 11-13 and retains the No. 3 seed in District 20-5A.
The Lions upset the Cougars on Wednesday to keep their playoff chances alive.
Randle’s win moves the Lions to 2-6, two games behind the No. 4 seed Kempner at 4-4.
Kempner played Willowridge on Friday and will play Foster on Tuesday.
Randle can keep its playoff hopes alive with a home test against Fulshear on Friday and a road trip to Lamar Consolidated on Tuesday.
The Longhorns were close to earning a two-game win streak but fell short of Bush on Wednesday night.
Senior Liam Dawdy led the Horns with 11 points.
Senior Evan Howards added seven points with a team-leading four rebounds.
Junior Julius Carter was effective on offense and defense, with six points, three rebounds and two steals.
Sophomore Corey Jackson also had a strong performance with six points and two assists.
George Ranch drops to 1-10, 11-18 and will attempt to give Hightower its first district loss of the season on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Longhorns came close to knocking off the Hurricanes in the 57-53 loss on Dec. 12.
The Blue Jays suffered their third-straight loss in Wednesday’s defeat by Royal.
Needville could not get out of the box and fell behind early 17-6.
The Falcons controlled the first three quarters to go up 40-25.
The Jays rallied in the fourth with a 19-12 run but ultimately fell short.
Caden Slater had a great night shooting with 20 points.
Needville falls to 2-5, 9-14.
A Bellville loss to El Campo keeps the Blue Jays tied for the No. 4 seed in District 25-4A.
Bellville has the tiebreaker advantage over Needville due to the Brahmas’ head-to-head win on Jan. 13.
Needville played Wharton on Friday and will be on the road against El Campo on Tuesday.
Clements continued its four-game winning streak at the expense of Travis on Wednesday.
The loss drops Travis into a three-way tie for the No. 2 seed in District 20-6A at 7-4.
The Tigers played at Austin on Saturday and will next play Ridge Point on Feb. 4.
MARSHALL 77, LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 40
The Mustangs suffered their ninth-straight loss on Wednesday to top-seeded Marshall.
Lamar Consolidated drops to 0-8, 7-17.
The Mustangs hoped to snap the skid against Terry on Friday. Lamar will then play Randle on Tuesday.
