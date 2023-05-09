RICHMOND — With their season on the brink, the Foster Lady Falcons won two-straight games on Saturday to overcome a 1-0 deficit to Crosby.
Foster’s offense was night and day different over this past weekend’s area round series, with the Lady Falcons scoring 24 runs in games two and three after posting just two in game one.
The Falcons struggled in Friday’s opening game at Crosby High School, losing 5-2.
This was Foster’s first loss since March 3.
The Lady Falcons hit eight but were two-for-six with runners in scoring position.
After falling behind 3-0, Ella McDowell trimmed the lead by stealing third and reaching home via Jordan Tosch’s groundout in the fourth.
Alina Satcher earned a late run with an RBI single in the seventh.
Despite the game one flaws, Foster Interim Head Coach Ashly Macek remained confident that her girls would get the job done in their return home.
“We knew we were playing two games on Saturday because we were confident with our group that we were going to get the job done,” Macek said. “Our pitching staff did a great job of going the distance and completing both games without having to be pulled. And the difference between Saturday and Friday is that our bats came alive 1-9.”
The next two games occurred at Foster High School in a Saturday doubleheader where the Lady Falcon bats reignited in the heat.
Things looked bleak initially, with Crosby taking two-run leads in the first and third innings of game two.
Foster fell behind 2-0 in the first before Madison King blasted a two-run homer to tie the game in the second.
Crosby regained its two-run lead in the top of the third.
The next frame was a nine-run outing that put the Lady Falcons’ worries to rest with RBIs from Satcher, McDowell, Bailey Lechler, Mickayla Tosch, Jessica Reyes and Izzy Jacoby.
Katelyn Barrett added an RBI single in the sixth to help keep Foster’s season alive, 12-7.
Game three followed later Saturday, and Foster had to rally once again.
Down 1-0 after the top of the first, Mickayla Tosch sent a deep ball out for a sacrifice fly to bring Reyes home.
Foster scored seven unanswered runs with RBIs from Mickayla Tosch, King and Reyes.
Crosby responded by scoring five runs in a row to cut the lead to 8-6, but a four-run sixth from the Lady Falcons put the series out of reach.
Sophie Brammer drilled a two-run homer that cleared the left field wall, Jordan Tosch smacked an RBI double, and King connected with an RBI single.
Mickayla Tosch led the Lady Falcons with five RBIs in the three-game series, followed by King and Satcher with four each.
Foster advances to the Region III-5A quarterfinals to set up a rematch from last year’s quarterfinals with Santa Fe.
The Lady Falcons will seek revenge after Santa Fe bounced Foster in a 2-0 sweep last season.
The Lady Indians eliminated Terry 10-0 in a one-game playoff in the area round on Friday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.