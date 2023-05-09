 Skip to main content
Lechler

Lechler

Foster’s Bailey Lechler rifles the softball to first base to record the out in the second inning of Saturday’s game two of a best-of-three series against Crosby in the area round.

 Herald Photo By Nick Irene

RICHMOND — With their season on the brink, the Foster Lady Falcons won two-straight games on Saturday to overcome a 1-0 deficit to Crosby.

Foster’s offense was night and day different over this past weekend’s area round series, with the Lady Falcons scoring 24 runs in games two and three after posting just two in game one.

The Falcons struggled in Friday’s opening game at Crosby High School, losing 5-2.

This was Foster’s first loss since March 3.

The Lady Falcons hit eight but were two-for-six with runners in scoring position.

After falling behind 3-0, Ella McDowell trimmed the lead by stealing third and reaching home via Jordan Tosch’s groundout in the fourth.

Alina Satcher earned a late run with an RBI single in the seventh.

