 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lechler strikes through Needville

  • 0
Lechler strikes through Needville

Foster’s Emerson Lechler earns a kill against Needville on Tuesday. The Lady Falcons won the match, 3-0.

 Herald Photo by Nick Irene

Foster Head Coach Morgan Hunter feels her team is beginning to hit its stride after completing the season’s first three-set sweep against Needville Tuesday night.

The match was not without its struggles.

Despite controlling most of the Tuesday’s match at Needville, Foster saw big leads evaporate on several occasions to the young Lady Jays.

In the first set, Needville fell behind 11 but cut the deficit to four.

Foster held on to a 25-19 margin for the early advantage.

The second set was the Lady Falcons’ best as Foster closed out on a 14-6 run to win 25-17.

Hunter felt her young squad is improving with each opportunity.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.