Lechler strikes through Needville

Foster Head Coach Morgan Hunter feels her team is beginning to hit its stride after completing the season’s first three-set sweep against Needville Tuesday night.
The match was not without its struggles.
Despite controlling most of the Tuesday’s match at Needville, Foster saw big leads evaporate on several occasions to the young Lady Jays.
In the first set, Needville fell behind 11 but cut the deficit to four.
Foster held on to a 25-19 margin for the early advantage.
The second set was the Lady Falcons’ best as Foster closed out on a 14-6 run to win 25-17.
Hunter felt her young squad is improving with each opportunity.
“We are still changing up the lineup and giving a lot of girls different opportunities and seeing what our best options are, whether it’s for each night or each opponent,” Hunter said. “We want to develop a consistent lineup. We are a young team, but I feel as the season goes, the more practices go, the more improvement you’ll see.”
The third set got some hearts pumping as the hosts found themselves down big, 20-10.
However, a late rally led by Avery Polak’s striking brought the Lady Jays within three.
The Lady Falcons closed the Jays out thanks to the strong killings of Jackie Onyechi and Brooke Barnes.
Ahead of Friday’s district opener against Randle, Hunter felt it was essential to close out the nondistrict portion of the schedule with a statement.
“We were due for a sweep,” Hunter said. “We had yet to win a game in three sets, so we stressed to get that under our belt before we started district on Friday, so this was our last chance.”
Needville drops its fifth match in a row ahead of its district opening homestand against Navasota on Friday.
Head Coach Amy Schultz felt progress is being made and remains optimistic her young team can turn mistakes into positives soon.
“We showed moments where we looked like we were going to win and come back, but when one error happened, a lot of errors came,” Schultz said. “The double calls got us. I think by Friday, we will be ready.”
Foster improves to 16-8, while Needville falls to 12-18.
Fulshear 3, East Bernard 1
The Fulshear Chargers returned to their winning ways on Tuesday with a 3-1 win over East Bernard.
The 4A Lady Brahmas were competitive in the four sets but lost the first two, 25-19 and 25-22.
East Bernard kept the match alive with a 25-23 win in set three but lost the fourth 26-24.
The Chargers begin district play on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Lamar Consolidated.
Rice Consolidated 3, Terry 1
Terry’s struggles continued into Tuesday as the Lady Rangers lost a hard-fought 3-1 match to Rice Consolidated.
Terry could not find consistency throughout the four sets.
The Rangers dropped the first set 25-13 before rebounding with a 25-23 win in set two.
The Lady Raiders returned with back-to-back wins in sets three and four, 25-17 and 25-22.
Terry will next host Kempner this Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
