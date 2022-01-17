LCISD wrestlers shine at Gator Roll, Spartans Hall of Fame and Chicken Wing meets

The following are Lamar Consolidated ISD wrestling results from this past weekend:
Gator Roll
The Foster Falcons traveled to Klein Oak High School in Spring on Saturday compete in the Gator Roll Invitational.
The Falcon girls were second overall with 98 points and the boys finished fifth overall with 118 points, the second-high total for a 5A program in the field.
Proud moment today! Our kids busted their butts today! Varsity boys took 5th, Varsity Girls took 2nd and JV boys took 1st!!! Total team effort today. Tournament champions include @khoihoangsavage @Jeannie32723216 @the_madicanales @TaylorRich50 and Kera Akanga. pic.twitter.com/RRNyWV5SiN— Foster Wrestling (@Fosterwrestling) January 16, 2022
Four Lady Falcons finished in first place at the event: Kera Akanga, Jeannie Hawkins, Madison Canales and Taylor Rich.
Akanga was first in the girls’ 95-pound division with wins over Grand Oaks’ Marianna Ramirez (fall, 0:52) and Klein Oak’s Genesis Jara (fall, 2:36).
Hawkins won the girls’ 102-pound division with wins over Klein Collins’ Sarah Jean Van Hord (fall, 0:42), Klein Collins’ Annalie Mejia (fall, 1:01) and Klein Oak’s Chloe Hanes (fall, 0:42).
Canales won the 128-pound division with wins over Waltrip’s Makenzie Carney (fall, 0:30), Klein Collins’ Abby Martinez (18-3), Klein Cain’s Elena Gutierrez (fall, 3:44) and Bryan’s Anabel Campos (18-1).
Rich defeated Klein Cain’s Allie Gonzalez (fall, 0:48) and Waltrip’s Caren Garcia (major decision, 15-4) to win the 185-pound division.
Jacey Kuntz finished fourth in the 148-pound division with a win over Klein Cain’s Nevaeh Frericks (fall, 3:48).
Maame Antwi finished fifth in the 185-pound division and 102-pound division. Mia Sands competed in the girls’ 110-pound division.
Khoi Hoang led the boys with a first-place finish in the 138-pound division with wins over Grand Oaks’ Trevor Costabile (fall, 4:35), Heights’ Joseph Roman (fall, 1:30) and Klein Oak’s Ancelnoel Perez Cruz (fall, 1:45).
Brandon Mesa was second in the 182-pound division with wins over Waltrip’s Medina Carter (fall, 0:57) and Atascocita’s Wayne Louis (decision, 6-2).
Trenton Manning earned the silver in the 285-pound division, earning a win over Jackson Grantham (fall, 0:46).
Cannon Kampwerth was third in the 170-pound division with wins over Michael Payan (fall, 2:46) and New Waverly’s Vance Daffin (injury).
Lucas Bockman finished fourth in the 113-pound division and Clayton Kampwerth also finished fourth in the 132-pound division. Kampwerth earned wins over Klein Oak’s Diego Mas Rodriguez (forfeit) and Waltrip’s Joe Gonzales (fall, 4:42).
Neil Robichauz was fifth in the 195-pound division with wins over Bryan’s Devon Echendu (fall, 1:34) and Klein Oak’s Christian DeBelen (major decision, 10-0).
Wyatt Vela (106), Greg Biondolillo (152) and Tyler Geades (160) also competed for Foster.
Spartans Hall of Fame Invitational
The George Ranch Longhorns and Lamar Consolidated Mustangs competed in the Spartans Hall of Fame Invitational at Seven Lakes High School in Katy Saturday.
The George Ranch boys finished 13th with 41.5 points and Lamar Consolidated was 14th with 41 points. The Lady Mustangs were fifteenth in the girls' standings with seven points.
The Longhorns’ Samad Al-Khatib won the boys’ 160-pound division with wins over Clear Falls’ Trayvon Summer (20-5), Tompkins’ Matteo Nikolov (sudden victory, 6-4) and Seven Lake’s Kaiden Stassen by major decision (13-1).
Morris Baker finished fifth in the 285-pound division with wins over Clear Brook’s Tristin Fife (fall, 0:29), Cy-Falls’ Malik Burns (fall, 1:29) and Seven Lakes’ Blake Rogers (tie breaker, 4-1).
Tristan Baszile (132), Everett Nichols (145), Donovan Bradfield (195) and Lee Jones (220) also competed for George Ranch.
The Mustangs’ Rodney Munoz was fourth in the 145-pound division with a win over Clear Springs’ Ashton Raymondo (fall, 3:50).
Jason McCullough was fifth in the 195-pound division with wins over George Ranch’s Donovan Bradfield (fall, 5:18), Clear Brook’s Ryan Cochran (fall, 2:03), Bridgeland’s Rhett Barlow (fall, 2:04) and Clear Falls’ Benjamin Vlasak (fall, 0:35).
Michael Villagomez was sixth in the 106-pound division. Alfred Tran (120), Justin McCullough (170) and Samuel McCall (220) also competed for Lamar Consolidated.
For the Lady Mustangs’ Arecili Bolanos was fourth in the 215-pound division. Skylar Small (148) and Cerys Gardner (110) also competed for Lamar Consolidated.
Chicken Wing Invitational
Fulshear and Terry competed in the Chicken Wing Invitational Saturday at Houston Westside.
The Rangers were tied for 15th place with 50 points and Fulshear was 17th with 46 points. Terry was 16th in the girls field (22 points) and Fulshear was 18th (3).
For the Chargers, Seth Smith finished second in the boys’ 220-pound division with wins over Katy’s Dimitrios Katsigiannis (fall, 1:30), Terry’s Hector Sierra (fall, 0:53) and Brazoswood’s Jacob-Paul Shank (decision, 8-6). Smith lost the first-place match by major decision (9-1) to Klein’s Chapel Love.
Zane Smith collected two wins over Cypress Creek’s Alphonzo Doss (fall, 0:07) and College Park’s Mason Stallons (decision, 5-4).
Berihu Box won two consolation matches against Cy-Ridge’s Carter Garcia (decision, 12-7) and Clear Lake’s Sean Carpenter (fall, 4:20) in the 145-pound division.
Truitt Box earned one win over Cy-Ridge’s Lanning (fall, 2:50) in the 106-pound division.
Noah Santos earned a win against Cy-Ridge’s Alejandro Castillo (fall, 0:29) in the 126-pound division.
Brian Hooven collected a win over Cy-Fair’s Joshua Campbell by forfeit in the 152-pound division. Warner Jones took a win over Matthew Alvarez of Terry (forfeit) in the 170-pound division.
In the 182-pound division, Mason Mavarro beat Morton Ranch’s Michael Caskey in the consolation round by fall (0:21).
Hunter Dinsmoore (113), Phi Vu (120), Hunter Nevitt (138), Davion Godley (160) and Jacob Chapa (285) also competed for Fulshear.
Fulshear girls’ Selicia Salinas earned a win over College Park’s Sianna Perdue (fall, 0:37) in the 128-pound division.
For Terry, Dillon Guebara finished fourth in the boys’ 182-pound division. Guebara defeated Morton Ranch’s Michael Caskey (fall, 3:19).
Cesar Vasquez finished fifth in the boys’ 160-pound division. Vasquez collected wins over College Park’s Ja’Varis Clay (fall, 1:36), Cy-Creek’s Andrew Montemayor (fall, 0:47), The Woodlands’ Brice Tuma (fall, 3:19) and Clear Lake’s Britton Johnson (major decision, 11-3).
Cameron Lewis collected two wins in the 285-pound division against Westside’s Maxwell Bennett (forfeit) and Morton Ranch’s Isiah Worthy (fall, 1:38).
Enrique Cabrera earned a win over Klein’s Justin Flatt (fall, 1:47) in the 120-pound division.
Hector Sierra earned a win in the 220-pound division over Cinco Ranch’s Spenser Shushan (fall, 1:18).
Jeremy Garza (106), Kevin Cortez Sanchez (126), Jakori Bailey (138), Matthew Alvarez (170), Raven Lopez (195) also competed for Terry.
The Lady Rangers’ Kateyln Vasquez earned two wins in the 138-pound division for second-place. She defeated Cy-Ridge’s Jasmine Broussard (fall, 0:42) and Brazoswood’s Haley Basham (fall, 5:21).
Our lone girl finalist. Lost a in the finals to the #7 ranked 6A wrestler in the state. Who says girls can't wrestle. #neverseenuscoming pic.twitter.com/GwpASAiUOU— B.F. Terry High Wrestling (@BFTerryHighWre1) January 15, 2022
Eryn Castor also competed in the girls’ 119-pound division for Terry, reaching the quarterfinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.