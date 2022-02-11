LCISD wrestlers hit the road for regionals

All of the Lamar Consolidated ISD wrestlers competed at the Merrell Center earlier this month for the District 11-5A and District 9-6A championships. The travel will be far different for the regional round.
George Ranch will return to the Merrell center for Region III-6A Friday and Saturday, while Foster, Fulshear, Lamar Consolidated and Terry will travel to Anna High School for Region III-5A.
Anna High School is north of Dallas, and it is an over 300 mile trip for LCISD programs.
But the travel will be worth it with a chance to reach the 2022 UIL State Wrestling Championships next week at the Berry Center in Cypress.
The top four wrestlers from each classification will earn a spot at state, and here is a closer look at each team at regionals:
Foster
The Foster girls will have their eyes set on a regional title after winning the District 11-5A champion last week.
“I honestly feel like our girls can go in and win a regional title,” Foster head coach Scott Kimball said. “We took fourth last year, and now they are all experienced enough to make it happen.”
The Lady Falcons’ Kera Akranga (95), Madison Canales (128) and Taylor Rich (185) enter the meet in Anna as district champions. Canales is 29-0 entering the regional tournament.
Jeannie Hawkins (102), Mia Sands (110), Andrea Rivera (119) and Lydia Patterson (165) each reached the finals at district meet last year, while Jacey Kuntz (148) and Alexis Bennett (215) will also compete at regionals.
For the boys, Colton Carter (120), Gavin Dye (138), Cannon Kampwerth (170) and Joshua Martinez (220) were silver-medal winners at district.
Clayton Kampwerth (132) was third last week, while Lucas Bockman (113), Clayton Kampwerth (132), Neil Robichauz (195) and Trenton Manning (285) will compete at regionals after earning fourth-place finishes.
Fulshear
The Fulshear boys nearly flipped the table on the District 11-5A meet last week with four first-place finishes: Noah Santos (126), Jaden Nguyen (152), Zane Smith (195) and Seth Smith (220).
Truitt Box (106), Hunter Dinsmoor (113), Berihu Box (145) and Sudais Arowosaye (160) will hope to make it to state after bronze medals at district. Phi Vu (120) and Hunter Nevitt (138) also earned spots at regionals for the Chargers.
The girls’ Selicia Salinas will continue to break ground for the Chargers after a second-place finish in the 128-pound division.
Lamar Consolidated
Lamar Consolidated will have Arecili Bolanos will enter the regional tournament as the district champion in the girls' 215-pound division after wins over Katy Jordan and Katy Paetow.
The Lady Mustangs’ Laura Hernandez (138) and Cerys Gardner (110) will also compete at regionals.
The Mustang boys' best hope is Jason McCullough, who earned a spot in the district finals in the 195-pound division. Rodney Munoz (145), Ethan Martinez (160), Anthony Gables (170) and Andrew Broxie (182) will also compete at regionals for Lamar.
Terry
Terry is hoping to build off their impressive showing at the district meet under first-year head coach Ron Robertson.
Michael Louison (152), Cesar Vasquez (160) and Dillon Guebara (182) enter the tournament with district silver medals. Enrique Cabrera (120) and Cameron Lewis (285) were third-place finishers, while Hector Sierra (220) was fourth.
The Lady Rangers’ Katelyn Vasquez (138) and Eryn Castor (119) will present Terry at the regionals. Vasquez earned a spot in the district final after collecting wins over New Waverly and Foster wrestlers.
George Ranch
For George Ranch, senior Samad Al-Khatib hopes to return to the state meet for his second time after finishing fourth at the District 9-6A meet last week. Al-Khatib was second in the 160-pound division. Both the District 9-6A meet and the Region III-6A meet will be hosted by Katy ISD’s Merrell Center.
“I knew I had a few that I could count on,” George Ranch head coach James Kirby said. “There were a few on the bubble and I’m pleasantly surprised that we made through as many as we did.”
The regional championship will likely go through a Katy school, thus the Longhorns have already faced the best in the region.
Morris Baker finished third in the 285-pound division, while Everett Nichols (145), Judson Mixon (182) and Lee Jones (220) enter the tournament as fourth-place finishers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.