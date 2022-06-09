LCISD SQT set for Friday at Foster

The footballs will be flying around Foster High School Friday for the 2022 LCISD 7-on-7 Football State Qualifying Tournament.
Lamar Consolidated will be well represented at the annual tournament with host Foster, Fulshear, Terry, George Ranch and Randle.
The LCISD SQT will be the first 7-on-7 tournament for the Randle Lions, who will play their first varsity football season this fall.
In total, 16 teams will take part in the tournament, allowing for two qualifiers to advance to the state tournament per the state 7-on-7 rules.
Pool A includes Clements, Foster, Katy Jordan and Strake Jesuit at Foster High School.
Pool B includes Cy-Creek, Fulshear B, Katy Taylor and Terry at Foster High School.
Pool C includes Angleton, Cy-Falls, Fulshear A and Shadow Creek at Briscoe Junior High School.
Pool D includes George Ranch, Klein Cain, Pearland and Randle.
Pool play games will take place on Friday at 5:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 7 p.m.
There will not be a championship and consolation game. The semifinal game winners will be the state qualifiers.
The 2021 qualifiers for state from the LCISD SQT were Dickinson and Shadow Creek. Dickinson did not return to Richmond for 2022 because the Gators’ own tournament falls on the same day.
The 2022 state 7-on-7 tournament will take place on June 23-25 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.
Klein Cain and Cypress Falls have already qualified for the state tournament in previous SQTs, and neither team can advance out of pool play as a result.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.