LCISD Relays set for Friday at Randle High School

The annual Lamar Consolidated ISD Relays will be held Friday, Mar. 4 at the district’s newest campus, Dr. Thomas Randle High School. The Lions will host their first track meet on Thursday for the junior varsity Lions Relays before the varsity meet on Friday.
The LCISD Relays field will include Bellaire, Clear Falls, Clements, Cy-Park, Foster, Fulshear, George Ranch, Humble, C.E King, Lamar Consolidated, Houston Memorial, Randle, Ridge Point, Spring and Terry.
George Ranch seeks their ninth-straight sweep of the team titles after the Longhorns won the team titles by over a 100 point margin for both the boys and girls last year.
2022 Lamar Consolidated ISD Relays
Friday, March 4, 2022 - Randle High School
3 p.m. - Scratch meeting
3:30 p.m. - Field events (finals only - four jumps and four throws)
- Shot put - Boys, girls, wheelchair
- Discus - Girls, boys
- Long jump - Boys, girls
- Triple jump - Girls, boys
- High jump - Boys, girls
- Pole vault - Girls, boys
5 p.m. - Running events
- 3,200-meter run (5 p.m.)
- 4x100 meter relay (5:30 p.m.)
- 800-meter run
- 100-meter hurdles*
- 110-meter hurdles%
- 100-meter dash#
- 4x200-meter relay
- 400-meter dash#
- 300-meter hurdles
- 1,600-meter run
- 4x400-meter relay
