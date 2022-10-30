 Skip to main content
LCISD "needs" 2nd stadium, officials say

A second football stadium for Lamar Consolidated ISD is of dire need due to two incoming high schools and an ever-growing community, district officials said.

Voters will have a chance to approve or deny the construction and land purchase for a second district stadium in Proposition E worth $194,904,700.

Athletic Director Nikki Nelson feels the time for action is needed sooner than later due to Tomas High School’s tentative opening in August 2025.

“This football season will have hosted 31 games in 11 weeks at Traylor Stadium,” Nelson said. “We have six high schools in three different (athletic) districts. The issue we ran into is that Tomas High School has been approved and the potential eighth incoming limits playing opportunities even more. We don’t need a fancy new stadium, but we do need a second one.”

The second stadium would feature 10,000 seats, band storage locker rooms and CTE classrooms.

The CTE labs would give students “real-life opportunities” at the stadium ranging from catering and concessions to digital media for the scoreboards, Nelson said.

Previously, the district asked for a new stadium during the 2020 bond election.

