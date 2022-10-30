LCISD "needs" 2nd stadium, officials say

A second football stadium for Lamar Consolidated ISD is of dire need due to two incoming high schools and an ever-growing community, district officials said.
Voters will have a chance to approve or deny the construction and land purchase for a second district stadium in Proposition E worth $194,904,700.
Athletic Director Nikki Nelson feels the time for action is needed sooner than later due to Tomas High School’s tentative opening in August 2025.
“This football season will have hosted 31 games in 11 weeks at Traylor Stadium,” Nelson said. “We have six high schools in three different (athletic) districts. The issue we ran into is that Tomas High School has been approved and the potential eighth incoming limits playing opportunities even more. We don’t need a fancy new stadium, but we do need a second one.”
The second stadium would feature 10,000 seats, band storage locker rooms and CTE classrooms.
The CTE labs would give students “real-life opportunities” at the stadium ranging from catering and concessions to digital media for the scoreboards, Nelson said.
Previously, the district asked for a new stadium during the 2020 bond election.
Construction of the second football stadium was priced at $82.7 million, with an additional $11 million to purchase the land.
Voters mostly rejected the proposal, with 39,949 voting against the proposal, a majority of 53.9%. Only 34,115 voted for the proposal or 46.0%.
The higher price of nearly $195 million considers the rising inflation and the accommodations included in the new stadium.
“The base bid is around $125 million, which includes the land purchase and the stadium,” Nelson said. “The higher price point also has to do with inflation. The rate and cost of materials are also included in the price at 7% every year, so we don’t have to come back to the community asking for money. As a taxpayer, the price tag wowed me too, but we are starting with nothing.”
The tax impact is very minimal at $0.0045.
Officials have also run into health issues during day games.
At the last Saturday morning game on Sept. 10, EMS officials were called four times for heat-related issues in the stands.
Experts say day games are not safe until the heat index falls below 90 degrees, which is usually in October — late in the football season.
Other campus stadiums are not large enough to accommodate Traylor Stadium’s 2022 average attendance of 3,546.
Seating capacity for local stadiums max out at around 868 at other campuses.
If approved, the new stadium’s completion would be expected around 2028. No potential locations were given.
If denied, Nelson said the district would be forced to rent other local stadiums to meet scheduling needs.
Local stadium rentals range from $3,000 to $15,000 and will result in a loss of ticket revenue as “away” games draw smaller crowds, Nelson said.
Concessions revenue would also be eliminated which is an average of $7,050 per game, per Traylor Stadium data.
Proposition D, worth nearly $5 million, is also on the ballot and will include new LED lighting and turf for Traylor Stadium.
Traylor Stadium’s last turf replacement was in 2013. Nelson adds that the stadium uses synthetic turf which has a lifespan of 10 years.
The lighting upgrades are necessary because replacement light fixtures are no longer available for the stadium’s current models.
The upgrade would ultimately save money on utility costs, Nelson said.
Early voting lasts until Nov. 4 with Election Day on Nov. 8.
