LCISD Natatorium hosts district's first water polo postseason

In Lamar Consolidated ISD’s inaugural season of UIL Water Polo, both participating schools qualified for postseason play on Tuesday.
Foster High School finished on top in the boys’ and girls’ districts, while George Ranch’s boys’ team qualified in second place.
The Falcon boys will begin a doubleheader at the LCISD Natatorium against Fort Bend Hightower on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The Longhorn boys will match up with Ridge Point following Foster at 6:15 p.m.
The Falcon girls have a bye in the first round of the playoffs.
Tickets can be purchased on the LCISD GoFan page.
Tickets are $5.
