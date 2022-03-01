LCISD Baseball Tournament to begin on Thursday

High School Baseball; George Ranch Longhorns vs Elkins Knights; George Ranch HS Field; Richmond, Texas; April 9, 2021
The 2022 Lamar Consolidated ISD Baseball Tournament will feature 21 teams, playing across five different LCISD campuses.
Foster, Fulshear, George Ranch, Lamar Consolidated and Terry will each host 10 games from Thursday, Mar. 3 to Saturday, Mar. 5.
The rest of the tournament will include Randle, Bush, Dulles, Ridge Point, Bellville, Cy-Ridge, HCYA, Katy Taylor, Magnolia West, Paetow, St. John’s, Strake Jesuit, Sweeny, Tomball Memorial and Waller.
The tournament field includes the reigning 24-5A champion (Foster), 20-6A champion (Ridge Point), 24-4A champion (Bellville) and the District 25-4A champion (Sweeny).
The following are the LCISD baseball tournament schedule separated by the hosting campuses:
Foster
Thursday, Mar. 3
Noon — Paetow vs. Dulles
2:30 p.m. — Dulles vs. Cy-Ridge
5 pm. — Foster vs. Paetow
Friday, Mar. 4
Noon — Foster vs. Dulles
2:30 p.m. — Cy-Ridge vs. Paetow
5 pm. — Foster vs. Cy-Ridge
Saturday, Mar. 5
10 a.m. — Foster vs. Tomball Memorial
Noon — Foster vs. Waller
2:30 p.m. — Tomball Memorial vs. Kinkaid
5 pm. — Waller vs. Kinkaid
George Ranch
Thursday, Mar. 3
Noon — Magnolia West vs. Katy Taylor
2:30 p.m. — Katy Taylor vs. Tomball Memorial
5 pm. — George Ranch vs. Tomball Memorial
Friday, Mar. 4
Noon — George Ranch vs. Katy Taylor
2:30 p.m. — Magnolia West vs. Tomball Memorial
5 pm. — George Ranch vs. Magnolia West
Saturday, Mar. 5
10 a.m. — George Ranch vs. Sweeny
Noon — George Ranch vs. Cy-Ridge
2:30 p.m. — Sweeny vs. St. John’s
5 pm. — St. John’s vs. Cy-Ridge
Lamar Consolidated
Thursday, Mar. 3
Noon — Sweeny vs. HCYA
2:30 p.m. — HCYA vs. Kinkaid
5 pm. — Kinkaid vs. Lamar Consolidated
Friday, Mar. 4
Noon — Lamar Consolidated vs. HCYA
2:30 p.m. — Lamar Consolidated vs. Sweeny
5 pm. — Randle vs. Kinkaid
Saturday, Mar. 5
10 a.m. — Lamar Consolidated vs. Dulles
Noon — Lamar Consolidated vs. Katy Taylor
2:30 p.m. — Dulles vs. Strake Jesuit
5 pm. — Katy Taylor vs. strake Jesuit
Terry
Thursday, Mar. 3
Noon — Bush vs. Bellville
2:30 p.m. — Randle vs. St. John’s
5 pm. — Randle vs. Terry
Friday, Mar. 4
Noon — Terry vs. St. John’s
2:30 p.m. — St. John’s vs. Bush
5 pm. — Terry vs. Bellville
Saturday, Mar. 5
10 a.m. — Terry vs. HCYA
Noon — Terry vs. Magnolia West
2:30 p.m. — HCYA vs. Bush
5 pm. — Bush vs. Randle
Fulshear
Thursday, Mar. 3
Noon — Waller vs. Strake Jesuit
2:30 p.m. — Strake Jesuit vs. Ridge Point
5 pm. — Fulshear vs. Waller
Friday, Mar. 4
Noon — Fulshear vs. Ridge Point
2:30 p.m. — Ridge Point vs. Waller
5 pm. — Fulshear vs. Strake Jesuit
Saturday, Mar. 5
10 a.m. — Fulshear vs. Bellville
Noon — Fulshear vs. Paetow
2:30 p.m. — Bellville vs. Ridge Point
5 pm. — Ridge Point vs. Paetow
