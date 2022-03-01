 Skip to main content
High school baseball

LCISD Baseball Tournament to begin on Thursday

  • 0
2022 LCISD TOurnament

High School Baseball; George Ranch Longhorns vs Elkins Knights; George Ranch HS Field; Richmond, Texas; April 9, 2021

The 2022 Lamar Consolidated ISD Baseball Tournament will feature 21 teams, playing across five different LCISD campuses.

Foster, Fulshear, George Ranch, Lamar Consolidated and Terry will each host 10 games from Thursday, Mar. 3 to Saturday, Mar. 5.

The rest of the tournament will include Randle, Bush, Dulles, Ridge Point, Bellville, Cy-Ridge, HCYA, Katy Taylor, Magnolia West, Paetow, St. John’s, Strake Jesuit, Sweeny, Tomball Memorial and Waller.

The tournament field includes the reigning 24-5A champion (Foster), 20-6A champion (Ridge Point), 24-4A champion (Bellville) and the District 25-4A champion (Sweeny).

The following are the LCISD baseball tournament schedule separated by the hosting campuses:

2022 Lamar Consolidated ISD Softball Tournament

Foster

Thursday, Mar. 3

Noon — Paetow vs. Dulles

2:30 p.m. — Dulles vs. Cy-Ridge

5 pm. — Foster vs. Paetow

Friday, Mar. 4

Noon — Foster vs. Dulles

2:30 p.m. — Cy-Ridge vs. Paetow

5 pm. — Foster vs. Cy-Ridge

Saturday, Mar. 5

10 a.m. — Foster vs. Tomball Memorial

Noon — Foster vs. Waller

2:30 p.m. — Tomball Memorial vs. Kinkaid

5 pm. — Waller vs. Kinkaid

George Ranch

Thursday, Mar. 3

Noon — Magnolia West vs. Katy Taylor

2:30 p.m. — Katy Taylor vs. Tomball Memorial

5 pm. — George Ranch vs. Tomball Memorial

Friday, Mar. 4

Noon — George Ranch vs. Katy Taylor

2:30 p.m. — Magnolia West vs. Tomball Memorial

5 pm. — George Ranch vs. Magnolia West

Saturday, Mar. 5

10 a.m. — George Ranch vs. Sweeny

Noon — George Ranch vs. Cy-Ridge

2:30 p.m. — Sweeny vs. St. John’s

5 pm. — St. John’s vs. Cy-Ridge

Lamar Consolidated

Thursday, Mar. 3

Noon — Sweeny vs. HCYA

2:30 p.m. — HCYA vs. Kinkaid

5 pm. — Kinkaid vs. Lamar Consolidated

Friday, Mar. 4

Noon — Lamar Consolidated vs. HCYA

2:30 p.m. — Lamar Consolidated vs. Sweeny

5 pm. — Randle vs. Kinkaid

Saturday, Mar. 5

10 a.m. — Lamar Consolidated vs. Dulles

Noon — Lamar Consolidated vs. Katy Taylor

2:30 p.m. — Dulles vs. Strake Jesuit

5 pm. — Katy Taylor vs. strake Jesuit

Terry

Thursday, Mar. 3

Noon — Bush vs. Bellville

2:30 p.m. — Randle vs. St. John’s

5 pm. — Randle vs. Terry

Friday, Mar. 4

Noon — Terry vs. St. John’s

2:30 p.m. — St. John’s vs. Bush

5 pm. — Terry vs. Bellville

Saturday, Mar. 5

10 a.m. — Terry vs. HCYA

Noon — Terry vs. Magnolia West

2:30 p.m. — HCYA vs. Bush

5 pm. — Bush vs. Randle

Fulshear

Thursday, Mar. 3

Noon — Waller vs. Strake Jesuit

2:30 p.m. — Strake Jesuit vs. Ridge Point

5 pm. — Fulshear vs. Waller

Friday, Mar. 4

Noon — Fulshear vs. Ridge Point

2:30 p.m. — Ridge Point vs. Waller

5 pm. — Fulshear vs. Strake Jesuit

Saturday, Mar. 5

10 a.m. — Fulshear vs. Bellville

Noon — Fulshear vs. Paetow

2:30 p.m. — Bellville vs. Ridge Point

5 pm. — Ridge Point vs. Paetow

Follow Fort Bend Herald sports editor Ryan Dunsmore on Twitter at @duns_more for game updates. Follow the Herald sports department on Twitter at @fbheraldsports, Facebook and Instagram at Fort Bend Herald Sports. 

