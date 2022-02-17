LCHS childhood friends set for Trinity Valley College

Three childhood best friends dreamed about becoming scholarship athletes together since they were nine-years-old. On Monday, the dream became a reality as the trio signed to play collegiate football at Trinity Valley Community College.
Rayshawn Glover-Mayberry, Dylan Garrett and Jameil Robinson all were instrumental parts of each other’s successes at Lamar Consolidated High School.
“I can’t even explain how it feels,” Glover-Mayberry said. “Not everyone gets this opportunity and to do it with your friends that you’ve known since we were little kids is really everything. Now we are 18 and 19-years-old, I think it happened for a reason. Just something to thank God for.”
Robinson was in disbelief as he reminisced about their times in Pee-Wee leagues, talking about playing college football.
“It feels crazy because I don’t know too many stories where three friends do something like this,” Robinson said. “I’ve played with these guys since little league and it’s truly a dream come true. We continue to stay together and play with each other and that’s all I could ever ask for.”
Garrett’s chemistry with his friends led to his impressive senior season, passing for 1,797 yards with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
All 20 of his touchdowns were caught by either Robinson or Glover-Mayberry. Robinson snatched 46 balls for 803 yards and 12 touchdowns while Glover-Mayberry caught 37 for 717 yards and eight endzone trips.
The three stars earned District 10-5A Division II first-team honors.
Garrett spoke confidently about what their new program in Athens should expect.
“It’s just a blessing for real,” Garrett said. “We are going to do a whole bunch. I never expected this to happen but once we saw the opportunity they gave us, all three of us took it. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Despite its size, Trinity Valley has had its fair share of NFL stars pass through including Pro-Bowl cornerback Al Harris, Pro-Bowl kicker Matt Bryant and Hall of Fame defensive lineman John Randle.
The trio joins a Cardinals program coming off of a 5-4 season in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.