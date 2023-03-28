LC upsets Foster; Needville walks off

RICHMOND - Oh, how much a game changes in just a matter of days.
The Mustangs were trounced in Tuesday’s game against Foster, but their rematch on Friday was different.
Lamar Consolidated did not trail as the Mustangs secured an upset 2-1 win over Foster in the eighth.
Mustang pitcher Jonathan Anders was stellar against the white-hot Foster lineup, who scored at least seven runs in its past six contests.
Anders threw 112 pitches, allowing four hits and one run and struck out six in six innings.
Callen Hall closed the game in relief with two strikeouts in two scoreless innings.
The Mustangs broke the scoreboard first after Joshua Cornejo scored on an error.
Foster’s Julio Cuotto scored in the bottom of the sixth following an error in the outfield which sent the game to extra innings.
Tylan Hill became the game’s hero when he hit an RBI triple in the top of the eighth to give the Mustangs the go-ahead run.
Foster’s bad luck continued the next day, losing 7-3 to Shadow Creek on Saturday.
The Falcons led 3-2 midway through the fourth in the non-district clash before the Sharks scored four unanswered runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Cooper Schwank had two RBI while Alex Burnell earned one.
Foster lost its first district game of the season amidst its two-game skid and is now 3-1, 14-8.
The Falcons will try to get back on track with Tuesday’s road trip to Willowridge at 6:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Mustangs get a much-needed victory and improve to 1-3, 4-14-1.
Lamar begins a two-game series with Marshall at home on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
NEEDVILLE 6,
BELLVILLE 5
NEEDVILLE - Few things in baseball are more satisfying than scoring the walk-off run to win the game.
Needville’s Kyson Vacek got to experience that moment after crossing home in the seventh inning in Saturday’s 6-5 win over Bellville.
The District 25-4A contest was a seesaw matchup with Bellville smashing a two-run homer in the first, followed by Needville’s three-run second inning to take the lead.
Colton Stavinoha brought in the Jays’ first run with an RBI single and Ryan Rodriguez followed with a two-run RBI single to put the Jays on top.
Strong batting continued in the fourth as Cade Meuth brought home Camdem Babcok with a line drive to left field.
Rodriguez would score Meuth in the next at-bat with an RBI triple to right field for the 5-2 lead.
The Brahmas rallied and tied the game in the sixth at five before Brance Farrell came to the plate in the seventh.
With Vacak at third, Farrell singled on a ground ball to second base. However, the second baseman’s error led to Vacek coming home and giving the Jays the victory.
Needville remains undefeated in district at 5-0, 15-2.
The Blue Jays next host Navasota on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
TERRY 5,
KEMPNER 2
SUGAR LAND - The Rangers are winners of five in a row after sweeping the season series against Kempner on Friday, 5-2.
Clayton Ohl pitched a complete game for the Rangers, going for 98 pitches with six strikeouts.
Ohl’s two earned runs came off a Garrett De La Rosa double, which brought Cody Kuffel and Thomas Moss home for the Cougars.
The Cougars tied the game at two after Eric Garza’s sacrifice groundball and Michael Cuevas’s home run put the Rangers up 2-0.
The even score would be brief as Matthew Eben broke the tie with an RBI single.
Juan Rodriguez would plate two more off a sacrifice fly in the following at-bat to give the Rangers another victory.
Terry is now 4-0, 11-9 ahead of the beginning of the season series with Fulshear.
The Rangers will be at Fulshear on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
RANDLE 11,
WILLOWRIDGE 1
HOUSTON - The Lions earned their first season sweep on Friday with another dominant showing against Willowridge.
The Randle pitching staff of Ray Rodriguez and Logan Morales combined for 11 strikeouts and allowed one hit in five innings.
Mason Mixon, Jeremy Graeber and Matthew Lutanno each had two RBIs, while single runs were earned by Rodriguez, Cristian Elizondo and Paul Toland.
The Lions outscored the Eagles 25-5 in last week’s two-game series.
Randle improves to 2-2, 4-14-1.
The Lions hope to get up to .500 in district play with a win against Kempner on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
GEORGE RANCH 10,
HIGHTOWER 0
RICHMOND - George Ranch’s Johnathan Cantor went 58 pitches and five innings without allowing a hit in Friday’s 10-0 shutout of Hightower.
Ryan Barton earned a hit in all three at-bats and led with three RBIs.
Trent Richards brought in a pair, while Grant Reynolds, Blake Beheler and Brady Duque added one RBI each.
The Longhorns get a much-needed win to drop Hightower to 3-2 and improve to 3-3 in District 20-6A.
Overall, George Ranch is now 9-12-2.
The Longhorns are back in action on Tuesday against Dulles at 7 p.m.
FULSHEAR 17,
MARSHALL 1
FULSHEAR - The Chargers made short work of the Buffaloes on Friday with a 17-run outing.
The game was stopped midway through the fifth due to the rule run.
Tyler Schumann led with four RBIs, followed by Ty Powell’s three, Lane Arroyos’s two and Micah McCollum’s two.
Single runs were earned by Caven Fuentes, Logan Hudson, Hunter Nedd and Patrick Hodges.
The win gives the Chargers the season sweep over Marshall with a combined 31-2 in last week’s games.
It is the third time in the past four wins that the Chargers have scored double-digit runs.
Fulshear looks to extend its seven-game win streak against Terry on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The Chargers are now 4-0,13-6-1.
TRAVIS 4,
AUSTIN 0
SUGAR LAND - The Tigers earned their second-straight shutout win with Friday’s victory at Austin.
Travis’s Devin Cummings had another masterful performance on the mound with a complete one-hitter.
Cummings also recorded seven strikeouts.
Cummings was coming off a scoreless six innings against George Ranch on Monday.
John Shimmin started the scoring with an RBI single to first base to put the Tigers up 1-0 at the end of the third.
Quinten Hickson’s groundout allowed Luke Donham to score again for the Tigers in the fifth to lead 2-0.
In the sixth, Sam Klawitter doubled on a line drive to left field to bring home Jayden Porter.
The final run came in the seventh as Jacob Faltine forced a four-pitch walk with the bases loaded.
Travis moves to 4-2, 8-11-2.
