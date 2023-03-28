 Skip to main content
LC upsets Foster; Needville walks off

RICHMOND - Oh, how much a game changes in just a matter of days.

The Mustangs were trounced in Tuesday’s game against Foster, but their rematch on Friday was different.

Lamar Consolidated did not trail as the Mustangs secured an upset 2-1 win over Foster in the eighth.

Mustang pitcher Jonathan Anders was stellar against the white-hot Foster lineup, who scored at least seven runs in its past six contests.

Anders threw 112 pitches, allowing four hits and one run and struck out six in six innings.

Callen Hall closed the game in relief with two strikeouts in two scoreless innings.

The Mustangs broke the scoreboard first after Joshua Cornejo scored on an error.

