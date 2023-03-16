LC mercies Terry in 5

ROSENBERG — The Lady Mustangs throttled their rivals, the Lady Rangers, on Tuesday night, winning 13-2 through five innings.
Lamar Consolidated Head Coach Noah Cardenas was hoping for a fast start at Terry and he got it with a four-run first inning from his lineup.
“This game, they set goals,” Cardenas said. “They wanted to come out and get on the board early. Everyone showed up ready to play.”
Layla Cauthen scored first with a three-run RBI double, followed by Nazareth Brooks’s RBI single the next at-bat.
Terry stayed in the game with a two-run homer from Olivia Gonzales to cut the lead to 4-2 after the first.
The game was quieted through the third as both pitchers settled on the mound.
Lamar’s Holly Lock struck out nine and allowed five hits while Terry’s Gonzales struck out a pair.
However, the fourth inning was the beginning of the end as Cameron Anders led off the frame with a solo homer to center field.
The longball opened the floodgates as Rachel Mey, Aubrey Edwards and Lock brought runners home to end the fourth.
Mey and Lock would score again in their return to the plate with Mey’s two-run RBI triple and Lock’s two-run home run.
Mey was three-for-four batting with a team-high four RBIs.
Cauthen and Lock each had three RBIs.
Lamar moves to 2-2, 11-5 while Terry drops to 2-2, 12-8.
Cardenas feels his team is beginning to hit its stride following a rough 0-2 start to district.
“With the 0-2 start, it was more about what kind of team we have and how much we have grown and moving forward,” Cardenas said. “Tonight was a breakout game which the girls really needed. They came swinging with great at-bats and to do it in a rivalry game was big for us.”
The Lady Mustangs look to extend to three wins in a row with a homestand against Randle.
The Lady Rangers hope to snap their two-game skid at Marshall.
Terry’s contest at Marshall was moved to Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
