LC mercies Terry in 5

ROSENBERG — The Lady Mustangs throttled their rivals, the Lady Rangers, on Tuesday night, winning 13-2 through five innings.

Lamar Consolidated Head Coach Noah Cardenas was hoping for a fast start at Terry and he got it with a four-run first inning from his lineup.

“This game, they set goals,” Cardenas said. “They wanted to come out and get on the board early. Everyone showed up ready to play.”

Layla Cauthen scored first with a three-run RBI double, followed by Nazareth Brooks’s RBI single the next at-bat.

Terry stayed in the game with a two-run homer from Olivia Gonzales to cut the lead to 4-2 after the first.

The game was quieted through the third as both pitchers settled on the mound.

Lamar’s Holly Lock struck out nine and allowed five hits while Terry’s Gonzales struck out a pair.

