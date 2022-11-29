LC and Foster wrestle at Northside

The Lamar Consolidated and Foster wrestling teams competed at the Carlos Molina Invitational at Houston Northside on Nov. 19.
The Foster girls remained on top with a commanding first-place finish with 191 points.
The Falcon boys earned second place behind A&M Consolidated, 189-175.
The tournament champions included Vela Wyatt, Chase Subora, Shaylynne Nelson, Adelle Patterson, Jacey Kuntz and Jessica Ouarekhua.
Kaelani Palmer also had a strong performance against a state qualifier but came up short.
For the Mustangs, the boys’ teams placed fifth, while the girls’ teams finished third.
Individually for the boys, Ethan Martinez won first in the 150-pound division, while Jason McCullough won first at 215 pounds.
