 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LC and Foster wrestle at Northside

The Lamar Consolidated and Foster wrestling teams competed at the Carlos Molina Invitational at Houston Northside on Nov. 19.

The Foster girls remained on top with a commanding first-place finish with 191 points.

The Falcon boys earned second place behind A&M Consolidated, 189-175.

The tournament champions included Vela Wyatt, Chase Subora, Shaylynne Nelson, Adelle Patterson, Jacey Kuntz and Jessica Ouarekhua.

Kaelani Palmer also had a strong performance against a state qualifier but came up short.

For the Mustangs, the boys’ teams placed fifth, while the girls’ teams finished third.

Individually for the boys, Ethan Martinez won first in the 150-pound division, while Jason McCullough won first at 215 pounds.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.