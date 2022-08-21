Lawson showing off

Lamar Junior High’s Brielle Lawson became the 2022 National Champion in discus and shot put at the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics and brought home the silver in shot put and bronze in discus.
The eighth-grader ended her summer track season on a high note at the AAU Junior Olympics in Greensboro, NC and USA Track and Field Junior Olympics in Sacramento, Calif.
Despite the high stakes, Lawson was amazed with the camaraderie amongst her competitors.
“My experience was great. Me and the girls from USATF and AAU are like a family,” Lawson said. “We all screamed and yelled for each other when we hit our marks and if someone didn’t do so well or not their best, we still cheered them on.”
Her newest accolades make Lawson an eight-time All-American and a three-time national champion in shot put and discus.
Lawson has competed in track and field events since she was 5.
“I do feel accomplished with what I have done in the past years,” Lawson said. “I love that even when I didn’t feel like working out, I persevered which led me to who and where I am today.”
