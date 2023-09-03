Lawson claims double gold in junior olympics

Accolades continue accumulating for Brielle Lawson, as the Lamar Consolidated High School freshman secured double gold and achieved dual All-American status in shot put and discus last month at the 2023 USATF Junior Olympics.
Following victories at the USATF Gulf District Championship in June and the USATF Region 12 Championship in July, where she set a shot-put record in Fort Worth, Lawson earned qualification for and participation in the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics held in Eugene, Oregon, on the campus of the University of Oregon.
Competing against athletes from across the nation, Brielle clinched first-place finishes in the shot put and discus competitions for the 13-14 age group.
In the shot put event, she triumphed with a throw of 14.45 meters; in the discus championship, she achieved a personal-best toss of 37.69 meters.
Lawson attributes her triumph to her family and unwavering faith in God, which strengthened her during the demanding challenges.
“Every time I would think about quitting or if I was in pain during practice, I remember my end goal and gifts God gave me,” Lawson said. “I persevered and it led me here. I was in a stadium with thousands of people watching me on a supertron and it gave me motivation to want more moments like that.”
As the reigning national champion in shot put and discus for her age group, Lawson now boasts the distinction of being a 10-time All-American shot put and discus thrower.
