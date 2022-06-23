Lamar teams to battle for 10U tournament

The Texas East District 36 10U Baseball finals will feature two teams that know each other well. Lamar Blue and Lamar Red will battle for a spot at the sectional tournament this weekend at their home field, George Park after both teams were 3-0 in area play.
Lamar Red defeated Angleton (27-0) and Danbury (18-1, 12-6) twice to reach the district finals, while Lamar Blue took out Rosenberg (18-0), Needville (10-0) and Brazoswood (15-0).
Lamar Blue 15, Brazoswood 0
The Lamar Blue 10 All-Stars completed a three-game stretch of outscoring opponents 43-0 to advance to play Lamar Red in the district finals with a 15-0 win over Brazoswood Tuesday at George Park.
Kolby Belter was 3-for-4 with two runs scored in the leadoff spot. Brooks Collum, Braxton Hajovsky, Jackson Crew and Colton Tomlin each collected two hits. Hajovsky drove in three runs.
Abraham Silva, Landon Ocampo and Jaxson Bowie each collected hits, including a triple by Bowie. Cole Yockey earned two walks.
Belter(3 IP) and Brooks Collum (1 IP) allowed two hits over four innings, striking out five and walking zero.
Lamar Red 12, Danbury 6
The Lamar Red 10U All-Stars started in a big hole Tuesday against Danbury, trailing 6-3 after two innings, but the “Big Red Machine” pulled out a 12-6 win to advance to the district finals this weekend against Lamar Blue.
Lamar Red scored seven runs over the final two innings. Ayden Taylor and Luke Stirman each collected two hits. Kelly Riepe, Cade Albe, Lane Hudson, Lucas Cordova, Harrison Perches, Braden Terry, Kane Hutchison, Albe and Xavier Montoya each earned a hit.
Taylor (2 IP), Benjamin Ingles (1.1 IP) and Hutchison (2.2 IP) combined to allow six unearned runs on five hits over six innings.
Lamar Red 18, Danbury 1
The Lamar Red 10U All-Stars collected four triples in an 18-1 win over Danbury Sunday at George Park. Lamar Red scored all of their runs in the third inning, sending 23 players to the plate in the frame.
Hudson, Riepe, Benjamin Curtis and Perches each collected a triple. Hudson, Lucas R and Curtis all had two hits. Taylor, Terry, Ingles, Albe and Montoya also collected hits.
Lamar Red 27, Angleton 0
The Lamar Red 10U scored early and often to blow away Angleton in the opening round game of the area tournament at George Park in a 27-0 victory.
In the first inning, Lamar Red sent 29 batters to the plate and scored 23 runs. Riepe was 3-for-3 with three scored and four RBIs. Luke Williams had two hits and two RBIs. Hudson scored four runs and Taylor scored three runs. Taylor and Riepe each collected doubles.
Hudson, Cordova, Stirman, Albe, Curtis and Montoya each collected hits.
Brayden I (1 IP), Curtis (1 IP) and Riepe (1 IP) combined to pitch three no-hit innings, striking out nine and walking four.
