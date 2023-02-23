 Skip to main content
Lamar routs Foster; Fulshear's Trevino wins 250th

LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 7, FOSTER 1

The Mustangs avenged their Jan. 25 shootout loss to Foster with a 7-1 victory over the Falcons on Tuesday.

Lamar Consolidated’s Edwin Quijada led the Mustangs with four goals.

Kevin Maldonado, Luis Aviles, Joshua Kornpongkun and Matthew Rodriguez also scored in the rout.

The Mustangs improve to 5-3-1 in fourth place while the Falcons drop to 3-5-1 in fifth place in District 20-5A.

Lamar plays Marshall on Friday at 5:30 p.m. while Foster visits Willowridge on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

FULSHEAR 5,

