Lamar routs Foster; Fulshear's Trevino wins 250th

LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 7, FOSTER 1
The Mustangs avenged their Jan. 25 shootout loss to Foster with a 7-1 victory over the Falcons on Tuesday.
Lamar Consolidated’s Edwin Quijada led the Mustangs with four goals.
Kevin Maldonado, Luis Aviles, Joshua Kornpongkun and Matthew Rodriguez also scored in the rout.
The Mustangs improve to 5-3-1 in fourth place while the Falcons drop to 3-5-1 in fifth place in District 20-5A.
Lamar plays Marshall on Friday at 5:30 p.m. while Foster visits Willowridge on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Fulshear Head Coach Art Trevino celebrated his 250th career win on Tuesday with a 5-2 victory against Marshall.
The Chargers improved to 7-1-1 to remain tied for first place in District 20-5A with Kempner.
Fulshear plays a big game on Friday with a homestand against Terry at 7:15 p.m.
The Rangers suffered another loss to the Cougars on Tuesday, 2-1.
Kempner’s win means the Cougars own the tiebreaker over the Rangers following their Jan. 25 head-to-head win.
The Cougars stay tied with Fulshear in District 20-5A at 7-1-1.
Terry will be on the road this Friday against Fulshear at 7:15 p.m.
TRAVIS 2, GEORGE RANCH 2 (PKs 8-7)
The Tigers outlasted the Longhorns in an 8-7 shootout on Tuesday.
Johnathan Kayizi scored the Longhorn goals.
Travis is now 3-4-3 in fifth place after the Tigers’ third-straight tie.
The Longhorns are now 6-3-2 and tied for third place in District 20-6A.
George Ranch looks to return to the win column with a home match against Ridge Point while Travis travels to Elkins.
Both matches are set for Friday at 7:30 p.m.
STAFFORD 1 (STAFFORD WINS PKS)
Needville remains in first place in District 21-4A despite losing in a penalty kick shootout with Stafford on Monday.
Wyatt Hurley scored the Jays’ goal during the first half.
Stafford sent the match into overtime following its goal in the second half.
Needville falls to 6-0-2, 13-1-3.
The Jays next play at home on Saturday at 10 a.m. against Iowa Colony.
