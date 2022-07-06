Lamar Majors no-hits Calhoun to stay alive in sectionals

The Lamar Major All-Stars needed a win Tuesday night in Rosenberg to stay in the Texas East Section 4 tournament.
Cole Inman, Michael Mullagh and Joaquin Huerta made sure Lamar had another game with a combined no-hitter in a 10-0 win over Calhoun.
The trio collected eight strikeouts, four walks and zero hits in the victory at Seabourne Creek Regional Sports Complex.
The Lamar offense did its part after the first inning, collecting 11 hits, including five doubles.
In the second inning, Lamar broke the game open with three first batters reaching safely. Turner Dickerson opened with a double, and Mullagh singled to score the first run.
Reid Snow put two runners in scoring position with a double before Dylan Perwin scored a run with a ground out.
Snow scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0. Caedyn Wilson reached on an error that put him on second base before moving to third on a wild pitch.
Inman lifted a fly ball to right field, which allowed Wilson to score.
Lamar started a two-out rally with a single by Huerta, who quickly reached second on a passed ball.
Clay B set the score at 5-0 with a single to right field to score Huerta.
Lamar quickly built an 8-0 lead with four batters in the third inning.
Dickerson led off the frame by reaching on an error. Mullagh doubled in a run to make it 6-0.
Jack L followed with a single to right field to score another run. Jack L moved up two bases on a passed ball, and he scored on a single by Clayton Crosby.
Lamar was able to close out the win with three hits in the fourth inning.
Clay B opened the frame with a single to left field.
Dickerson and Mullagh finished the game with a bang with back-to-back doubles to put the run-rule effect.
Mullagh (3), Dickerson (2) and Clay B (2) had multiple hits for Lamar. Mullagh collected three RBIs, and Dickerson scored three runs.
Lamar will play Beeville on Wednesday in Rosenberg. Beeville lost to El Campo 9-1 on Tuesday. If Lamar beats Beeville, the team will play either Shiner or El Campo on Thursday.
