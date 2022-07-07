Lamar Majors edge out Beeville to stay alive in Section 4

The Lamar Major All-Stars have a long road back to the winners’ bracket in the Texas East Section 4 tournament.
Lamar has worked hard in two games, and now the boys in blue are a win away from the finals against El Campo later this week.
Lamar defeated Beeville 2-1 Wednesday at Seabourne Creek Regional Sports Complex in Rosenberg.
Lamar will play Shiner on Thursday, who lost to El Campo 3-0 on Wednesday.
Reid Snow (2.2 IP), Joaquin Huerta (2.1 IP) and Peyton Phan (1.0 IP) made sure Lamar’s two runs in the first inning stood up over six innings. The three pitchers allowed only four hits and four walks. Snow struck out three batters.
Lamar made the most of its offense chances in the opening frame.
Huerta reached on an error ahead of a one-out single by Phan. Turner Dickerson put Lamar in front 1-0 with a single to center field, and Phan scored on a wild pitch to make 2-0.
Snow worked around Beeville’s two runners getting on base in the bottom of the first inning by collecting a strike out and two pop-outs.
Lamar got two singles from Dylan Perwin and Cole Inman, but a double play erased the threat for Beeville in the second inning.
Lamar returned twin-killing favor in the bottom of the frame. Second baseman Phan turned a line drive into two outs.
In the third inning, Lamar created another scoring chance. Phan and Jack Lawson loaded the bases with singles along with a walk to Dickerson.
But Phan was caught attempting to score on a wild pitch to end the frame.
Beeville had a prime scoring chance in the third inning. Two errors and a walk loaded the bases with two outs.
Huerta came in to pitch, and he got a ground ball to first base to send the game to the fourth inning.
Both pitching staffs kept the offense in check in the fourth and fifth innings.
Beeville quickly created a rally in the sixth inning with a lead-off single. Three passed balls made it a one-run game, and the tying run was on first base with one out.
Phan got a fly out to right field with two runners on base to end the game.
Phan and Perwin collected two hits each for Lamar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.