Lamar, East Bernard all-stars advance in area tournament

Rubber is hitting the road in the Texas East District 36 and 18 all-star tournaments. Teams have collected district banners or else are down to a handful left to battle for district titles.
District 36
Lamar Blue and Red will battle for the Texas East District 36 10U championship this weekend at home, George Park in Richmond.
Lamar Red completed a 3-0 run through Area 1 play with a 12-6 win over Danbury on Tuesday night. Danbury had knocked out Sugar Land 13-12 to earn a spot in the area finals.
Lamar Red defeated Angleton (27-0) and Danbury twice (18-1, 12-6) to move to the district championship.
Lamar Blue was 3-0 after wins over Rosenberg (18-0), Needville (10-0) and Brazoswood (15-0). Needville was eliminated from the tournament by Brazoswood 7-4 on Monday.
The District 36 10U tournament will begin on Friday, June 24, at George Park. Game 2 will be on Saturday, and Game 3 will be Sunday, if necessary. All three games will be at 7 p.m.
Needville completed an undefeated run through the District 36 11U tournament at Alvin Little League on Tuesday night. The future Blue Jays defeated Angleton 15-0, Lamar 10-0 and Brazoswood 5-2.
Brazoswood knocked out Lamar on Monday in the loser’s bracket, 7-6.
The District 36 Majors (12-and-under) tournament is down to three teams: Lamar, Alvin and Angleton. On Monday, Brazoswood eliminated Brazoria 21-3, and Alvin knocked out Rosenberg 17-0 in the loser’s bracket.
Lamar remained the only undefeated unit with a 14-2 win over Angleton Tuesday, while Alvin advanced to play Angleton with an 8-2 win over Brazoswood. Angleton and Alvin will play on Wednesday at Seabourne Creek Regional Sports Complex in Rosenberg, with the winner facing Lamar on Thursday. If Lamar loses that game, another game will be played on Friday.
District 18
In District 18 action, a handful of tournaments are complete.
In the 10U softball tournament, Palacios and Tidehaven are still alive. Palacios knocked Brazos out of the winner’s bracket with a 14-4 win. Tidehaven eliminated Brazos with a 14-4 win on Tuesday.
The tournament finals will be played on Tuesday at Palacios Little League; if Palacios loses that game, another game will be played on Wednesday.
In the 12U softball tournament, Van Vleck and El Campo will play for the District 18 title in one final game. El Campo got out of the losers’ bracket with an 18-8 win over Palacios and beat Van Vleck 14-3 on Tuesday night to force a second game on Wednesday.
In the juniors softball tournament, East Bernard won the three-game series in two games against El Campo. The future Brahmarettes defeated El Campo 13-12 in the opener and closed the series on Monday.
In 10U baseball, Sweeny and Palacios will play in the Area 1 finals. Sweeny defeated Palacios 14-7 in the winner’s bracket on Monday. West Columbia beat Bay City in the losers’ bracket, 21-10, before Palacios beat Columbia 8-7 to play in the area finals.
Palacios would need to win on Tuesday to force another game on Wednesday, and a win for Sweeny advances Sweeny to the district finals.
In Area 2, East Bernard knocked out Boling in the losers’ bracket on Monday. El Campo won the area bracket with a 6-1 win over East Bernard.
The District 18 10U baseball tournament will begin on Saturday at East Bernard Little League.
The District 18 11U baseball tournament between Sweeny and El Campo will begin Friday in El Campo.
The District 18 Majors (12-and-under) saw East Bernard knocked out after losses to Sweeny (9-2) and West Columbia (13-3). Sweeny and West Columbia will play on Wednesday at Sweeny Little League, with an additional game on Thursday if West Columbia wins the first game.
In Area 2, El Campo has advanced to the district tournament after El Campo beat Bay City 13-0. Bay City had defeated Palacios 10-9 in the losers’ bracket to reach the area finals against El Campo.
The District 18 majors finals will begin on Saturday at Sweeny Little League.
The District 18 juniors baseball tournament will begin Wednesday between Palacios and Bay City at Bay City Little League.
The District 18 seniors baseball tournament starts Wednesday between Palacios and Sweeny at Sweeny Little League.
