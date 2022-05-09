Lamar Consolidated pushes Friendswood to the brink

The Lamar Consolidated Lady Mustangs wouldn’t go down without a fight Friday at Shadow Creek High School. An hour and 30 minutes rain delay wouldn’t deter starting pitcher Holly Lock from giving her team a chance against the No. 2 seed from District 22-5A.
Lock allowed two earned runs on six hits over seven innings, striking out three and walking one.
Friendswood’s starting pitcher Chloe Riassetto limited Lamar’s opportunities on offense to only one hit and three walks. Riassetto allowed one earned run on one hit over seven innings, striking out 13.
Friendswood scored in the opening frame with back-to-back doubles by Riassetto and Alaina Schaeffer, but Lock settled in over the final six innings. The Lamar starter even escaped a bases-loaded opportunity for Friendswood with no outs in the fourth inning. Lamar made the most of its one hit with a double by Aubree Jones in the sixth inning to score Hope Lock after she led off with a walk.
Jones was strained on second after a strikeout and a ground out to first base.
The tying run was on base with two outs following a walk to Kylie Brooks, but a hard line drive by Nazzy Brooks found the glove of the Friendswood second baseman.
Lamar Consolidated finishes the year with a 17-12 record overall.
