Lamar Consolidated ISD wrestlers set eyes on 11-5A titles

While many eyes will focus on National Signing Day, Lamar Consolidated ISD wrestlers will have their eyes set on winning district titles.
The District 11-5A wrestling championship will take place at the Merrell Center in Katy on Wednesday.
Foster, Fulshear, Lamar Consolidated, Terry and Randle will compete for the varsity championships against Huntsville, Katy Jordan, Katy Paetow, Waller and New Waverly.
Paetow is the team to beat after sweeping the boys and girls team titles last year.
But the Falcons were right there after finishing six points behind Paetow in the girls standings and the boys were third overall.
“The girls want to win it all,” Foster head coach Scott Kimball said. “Our goal all year has been to come in and dominate the district tournament. I have high hopes of all our girls placing at the district meet and us bringing all 10 for regionals.”
Kimball noted Andrea Rivera, Alexis Bennett, Adelle Patterson and Lydia Patterson are wrestlers to watch in the girls tournament.
Rivera comes into her senior campaign seed No. 2 overall in the 119-pound weight class, and Patterson is newcomer to the 138-pound weight class.
“Adelle is one of the toughest wrestlers we have and finds ways to win late in matches,” Kimball said. “Lydia will have an immediate impact within the state.”
Madison Canales (128) and Taylor Rich (185) have district championships and state aspirations on their minds.
For the boys, Foster suffered a major blow last week with senior captain Khoi Hoang suffering a season-ending injury.
“We are looking for a top 3 finish for the boys,” We are super young in our lineup and are getting a ton of underclassman experience.”
Newcomers Cannon Kampwerth (170) and Clayton Kampwerth (132) have made an early impact.
For Fulshear, Seth Smith is hoping to star an another run to state medal on Wednesday. The junior has already had a strong showing in non-district with multiple tournament wins in the 220-pound divsion.
Smith’s freshman brother, Zane, has started his wrestling career strong, while Sudais Arowosaye and Michael Salako are other names to watch for Fulshear.
Terry is seeking to see improve in the team standings in head coach Ron Robertson’s first year. Robertson is shooting for a top five finish at least for the boys.
“My goal for this year is to get close to a district title,” Robertson said.
Senior Cesar Vasquez enters the tournament ranked No. 13 overall in the state in the 160-pound weight class.
Michael Luison (152) and Dillon Guebara (182) are also Rangers to watch at the tournament.
For the Lady Rangers, Katelyn Vasquez in the 138-pound weight class will have an impact. “This is her first-year wrestling, and she has placed in every tournament she’s been in,” Robertson said.
Lamar Consolidated Rodney Munoz returns for the 145-pound division after finishing second last year.
Jason McCullough (195), Micahel Villagomez (106), Alfred Tran (120), Justin McCullough (170) and Samuel McCall (220) are names to watch for the Mustangs, along with Arecili Bolanos (215) Skylar Small (148) and Cerys Gardner (110) in the girls tournament.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class will advance to the regional tournament. The Region III-5A tournament will be at Anna High School.
