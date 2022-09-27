Lamar CISD hosting Golf Fore Greatness tournament

RICHMOND — Lamar CISD and the Lamar Educational Awards Foundation announced the sixth-annual Golf Fore Greatness tournament happens on Tuesday, Nov. 29, with a new addition to the schedule the evening before with the Mulligan Mixer.
The Mulligan Mixer will be held between 5-7 p.m. at Black Hawk Country Club in Richmond.
Join LCISD leaders for food, drinks and patio games to engage with district representatives and community partners to learn more about partnering with Lamar CISD. Tickets can be purchased online at https://us.givergy.com/GolfFore22 for $125 and include light appetizers and desserts and an open beer and wine bar.
Tickets to the Mulligan Mixer do not include admission to Tuesday’s tournament.
Team spots for the tournament are available in groups of eight (Birdie Sponsor level) for $5,000, which includes player registration, lunch provided by Chick-Fil-A, dinner and awards reception, eight $25 pro shop gift cards, eight complimentary drink wristbands, event swag bags and a cart cooler filled with water and Gatorade.
Birdie Sponsor tickets also include event website recognition, company logo printed on all marketing and event material, press and media recognition, awards reception special recognition and a hole sponsorship. The ticket also includes one reserved table of eight seats to the pre-tournament mixer.
Par Sponsorship level for a team of four is available for $2,500 and includes everything for four people as the Birdie Sponsor level except the hole sponsorship, awards reception special recognition and the pre-tournament mixer. Bogey Sponsorship level for a team of four is available for $1,750 and includes player registration, Chick-Fil-A lunch, dinner and awards reception, four $25 pro shop gift cards, event swag bags and a cart cooler filled with water and Gatorade, as well as event website recognition.
