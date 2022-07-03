Lamar Blue blows out Rockport to open 10U sectional tournament

The Lamar Little League Blue 10U All-Stars scored early and often to earn a 17-6 win over Rockport in the 2022 Texas East Section 4 tournament in Lockhart.
Lamar was patient at the plate, earning 15 walks to go with two hit-by-pitches. The “Blue Bombers” collected eight hits, but four knocks were for extra bases.
Lamar Blue scored four runs in the first inning.
Ethan Scudder put two runners in scoring position with a one-out double. Brooks Collum, Scudder and Abraham Silva all scored on wild pitches.
An error by the Rockport third baseman allowed Colton Tomlin to reach and Braxton Hajovsky to score.
Lamar Blue added three more runs in the second inning.
Caellum Chavez, Kolby Belter and Collum loaded the bases with walks.
A fielder’s choice scored Chavez.
Belter scored on a wild pitch, and Silva brought Scudder home with a sacrifice fly.
Landon Ocampo got the offense rolling in the third inning with a one-out triple.
Belter set the Lamar Blue lead at 8-0 with a single. He moved up two bases on wild pitches, and Collum scored Belter with a ground out.
Rockport put four runs on the board in the third inning with only one hit.
Lamar Blue got three runs back in the fourth inning.
Ocampo scored Tomlin with a single. Scudder brought home Ocampo and Belter after both stole a base with a single to right field.
Lamar Blue opened the fifth inning with back-to-back triples by Hajovsky and Carter Lawson. Tomlin and Cole Yockey loaded the bases with a hit-by-pitch and a walk.
Lamar Blue led 15-4 after a Rockport error and Belter single; more mistakes make it 17-4.
Rockport attempted to avoid a run-rule with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, but Ocampo was able to close the door.
Tomlin did the lion’s share of the work on the mound with two earned runs on one hit over three innings, striking out seven and walking two. Collum (1 IP), Chavez (0.2 IP) and Ocampo (0.1 IP) closed out the final two innings. Collum worked a clean inning on nine pitches, striking out two.
Lamar Blue will play again on Wednesday, July 6, against either Sweeny or Shiner in Lockhart. Sweeny defeated Ganado 12-0 in the opening game of the 10U doubleheader. Rockport will play Ganado on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the losers’ bracket. The winner will face the Sweeny/Shiner loser on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
