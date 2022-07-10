Lamar Blue 10U wins the Texas East Section 4 title

The Lamar Little League Blue 10U Baseball All-Stars were 7-0 entering Friday’s rematch against Sweeny in the Texas East Section 4 finals in Lockhart.
Lamar already earned area and district championships, and the team needed only one win to add a sectional title.
Sweeny made a late charge, but in the end, Lamar improved to 8-0 with an 8-4 win to secure the sectional championship.
Lamar Blue advances to play at the Texas East state tournament, starting on Saturday, July 16 at 5 p.m. against the Section 2 champion at the Rose Capital West Little League fields in Tyler.
Friday night in Lockhart, Colton Tomlin did his part to get Lamar to the finish line. He allowed one unearned run on three hits over four innings, striking out nine and walking one.
Lamar scored the first run on an RBI single by Abraham Silva, who collected a hit after Brooks Collum walked and Ethan Scudder hit a single to right field.
The two runners were stranded with two strikeouts.
Sweeny got a run back in the bottom of the first inning with two errors and two singles.
But Tomlin collected three strikeouts to leave the bases loaded for Sweeny.
Lamar took the lead back in the second inning. A pitch hit Tomlin to lead off the frame, who moved to second on a passed ball.
Valentino Pickett hit a single to right field that scored Tomlin.
Tomlin struck out the side in the second inning to move his strikeout total to six.
Lamar got two runners, Cole Yockey (hit-by-pitch) and Dylan Rumple (walk), on base in the third inning with two outs. But a ground ball back to the pitcher ended the threat.
Sweeny also got two runners on base in the third inning, but Tomlin kept them off the board with two more strikeouts.
The “Blue Bombers” broke the game open in the fourth inning.
Caellum Chavez opened the frame with a one-out walk, followed by a single by Kolby Belter.
The pair stole a base to put two runners in scoring position.
Collum scored one run with a single to center field, and Scudder followed with a double to make the score 5-1.
Lamar added two more runs in the fifth inning.
Landon Ocampo led off with a single, and Carter Lawson was a hit by pitch. Both runners moved up a base on a wild pitch ahead of a sacrifice fly by Pickett.
Lawson scored on a passed ball to lead 7-1.
Sweeny answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. The future Bulldogs strung together three hits, including a two-RBI double.
Lamar rounded out its scoring in the sixth inning. Silva earned a one-out walk before moving to second on a wild pitch.
Ocampo hit a hard ground ball to right field that turned into an error that allowed Silva to score.
Sweeny added one final run in the fourth inning with a lead-off double, a single and fielder’s choice.
Chavez finished the final two innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits over two innings, striking out one and walking one.
Scudder was 2-for-4, including a double and two RBIs. Pickett drove two runs, while Collum and Lawson scored two runs.
