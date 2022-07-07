Lamar Blue 10U advances to Section 4 finals with 13-0 win over Sweeny

The Lamar Blue 10U All-Stars continued their dominance at the Texas East State Section 4 tournament in Lockhart Wednesday.
Lamar Blue improved to 2-0 at sectional with a 13-0 win over Sweeny to advance to the finals. The Section 4 finals will be played on July 8 and 9, if necessary.
Lamar will play either Sweeny or Ganado in the sectional finals. Ganado eliminated Shiner with a 17-12 win. Lamar needs only one more win to advance to the Texas East tournament in Tyler.
In Wednesday’s action, Kolby Belter (3.1 IP) and Carter Lawson (0.2 IP) combined to scatter four Sweeny hits over four shutout innings. Belter struck out four and walked none, while Lawson needed only four pitches to collect the final two outs.
The Lamar offense was patient against Sweeny pitching, collecting 12 walks, including three from lead-off hitter Belter.
The “Blue Bombers” opened their night with four runs in the first inning. Belter (walk), Brooks Collum (single), and Ethan Scudder (walk) loaded the bases before a line drive by Abraham Silva turned into a double play.
Lamar scored a run off a wild pitch and a tag up on the fly ball to lead 2-0.
Braxton Hajovsky quickly put another runner in scoring position with a triple. He and Landon Ocampo came around on wild pitches and passed balls to score.
The story was the same for Lamar in the second inning. Valentino P (single), Belter (single) and Collum (walk) loaded the bases with no outs.
A ground out by Scudder to the first baseman scored a run. Silva reloaded the bases with a walk before Belter reached home plate on a wild pitch.
Ocampo filled the bags with a walk, and Colton Tomlin brought home another run with a single to center field.
Lamar kept the pressure on with four batters reaching safely to start the third inning. Caellum Chavez and Belter walked ahead of a single from Collum to make it 9-0.
The bases were cleared after an error, and Collum tagged out attempting to reach third base.
Scudder walked, and Cole Yockey singled before scoring on a hand full of missed handle pitches by the Sweeny battery.
Lamar added two more runs in the top of the fourth inning with only one hit.
Jackson Crew walked and moved to second on a ground out, scoring on a single by Valentino Pickett. Belter walked, and pinch-runner Chavez moved up two bases on a passed ball.
Chavez scored on a fielder’s choice to make it 13-0.
Collum and Pickett each had two hits for Lamar Blue.
