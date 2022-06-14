Lamar 8U Blue win Blue-Gray Tournament

The annual Blue-Gray Tournament came to a close Saturday at George Park in Richmond. The tournament featured 94 teams that played 177 games over 12 days.
The six tournament champions included one local winner: The Lamar Blue team won the 8U tournament.
The other champions include Alvin (12U), Bellaire (11U), Post Oak Gray (10U), Heights-Norhill (9U) and First Colony (7U).
In the 8U tournament, Lamar defeated Needville in the semifinals 23-18, and the West University Texas Jays beat Bellaire 6-5. Lamar earned the championship ring with a 13-10 victory.
Needville lost to Bellaire 8-0 in the third-place game.
Katy American Blue, First Colony, Katy American Red and Brazoswood were the finalists in the 7U tournament.
Katy American Blue beat Katy American Red 15-5 in the semifinals, while First Colony took down Brazoswood 15-0.
First Colony captured the 7U tournament with an 11-3 win in the finals, while Katy American Red earned third place with a 15-5 victory.
The 9U tournament used a pool play format. First Colony, Post Oak and Heights-Norhill were tied 2-1 after three rounds of games; run differential put Post Oak in the third-place game with Lamar.
Lamar Blue earned the tournament bronze with a 13-8 victory, while Heights-Norhill beat First Colony 4-3 to be 9U champions.
In the 10U tournament, the finals featured Post Oak Gray against Post Oak Blue. The Gray team earned an 8-7 victory.
The third-place game was won by Lamar Blue with a 14-6 verdict over Katy American Red.
Lamar Blue lost two semifinal matches against Post Oak Blue, 10-8 and 7-5.
The Bellaire Bombers won the 11U championships with a win over Post Oak.
Heights-Norhill was the third-place team after beating West University American.
The 12U tournament featured a final with Alvin and Lamar Blue. Alvin won 3-1, while West Sugar Land beat Neartown 3-2 for third place.
Lamar Blue beat West Sugar Land 1-0 in the semifinals, and Alvin beat Neartown 5-4.
