Lady Tigers fall to Cinco Ranch in bi-district series

RICHMOND — The Travis softball team had plenty on their plate Friday. The Lady Tigers dealt with injuries, sickness and the evening’s prom.
Travis was able to stifle the distractions, but Cinco Ranch was too much for the District 20-6A champions. The Lady Cougars eliminated Travis with an 11-4 victory at Lady Tiger Field in Richmond.
“We are battered and bruised,” Travis head coach Katie Kilgore said. “We put our best nine available out of the field, and we did what we could.
“I’m proud of the spot we were in; we were the No. 1. It’s alright what happened; we were pretty beat up. We did the best with what we had; all props to Cinco. They are awesome, and I wish them the best of luck.”
Cinco Ranch scored first, with Faith Piper scoring on a Shelby Hodge single, but Travis quickly answered in the bottom of the frame.
Ariel Kowalewski and A Flores opened with singles. A fielder’s choice erased Kowalewski, but the Lady Tigers still had two runners on base with one out. Kennedy Clark plated a run with a single, and Rachel Ramirez cleared the bases with a double to left field.
Elle Smith added another hit to put runners on the corners with two outs, but Travis settled for a 3-1 lead.
The next two innings were quiet before Cinco Ranch broke the game open. The Lady Cougars took advantage of three hits, including a double, two errors and two walks, to score six runs.
Both teams added a run in the fifth inning. Travis scored on a double play that allowed Kowalewski to score.
The Lady Cougars continued to add on with a run in the sixth and two more in the seventh.
Travis was able to get runners on base, including singles from Maddie Morris and Kacy Perkins in the seventh. But a rally never materialized.
Kowalewski was 3-for-4 with a run scored. She allowed three earned runs on 10 hits over 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking five. Morris allowed two unearned runs on one hit over 1 1/3 innings. Travis finished the year as back-to-back District 20-6A champions and a 16-12 record overall. Cinco Ranch (15-11) advances to play Houston Heights in the area round.
The Lady Tigers played their last game with seniors Jadyn Korbin, Maria Reese and Kennedy Clark.
The group meant a lot to coach Kilgore, who is in her fourth season with Travis.
“This group was the freshmen when I got here,” Kilgore said. “They were the babies my first year. It’s been a special group to watch grow up for four years. I’m super grateful that I watched them grow into awesome young ladies.”
Cinco Ranch 3, Travis 1
The Lady Tigers lost the opening game of the Region III-6A bi-district playoff series against Cinco Ranch, 3-1, in Katy.
Travis’ Ariel Kowalewski did her part. The Lady Tigers collected two doubles in the lead-off spot and posted a quality start with three earned runs allowed on seven hits over six innings.
But Travis couldn’t collect the critical hits against Cinco Ranch starting pitcher K Burg.
Maddie Morris and Kennedy Clark collected singles in the first inning with two outs, but a strikeout ended the threat.
Rachel Ramirez was strained at third base in the second inning.
In the third inning, Travis finally got on the board with Kowalewski leading off the frame with a double. A bunt by Lauryn Garza put Kowalewski on third base, and the Lady Tigers’ pitcher scored on a wild pitch.
In the fourth inning, Cinco Ranch got all of its runs with one swing. Chela Kovar hit a home run to center field to score three runs.
The Lady Cougars also loaded the bases, but Kowalewski escaped with a fly out to end the frame.
Kowalewski hit her second double in the fifth inning, but Garza and Morris were retired to end the inning. A lead-off single by Clark was erased with a double play in the sixth.
The seventh inning ended with the game-tying runs on base for Travis. Clark was 2-for-2 with a walk for Travis.
Cinco Ranch starting pitcher Krista Burg allowed one earned run on six hits over seven innings, striking out six and walking two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.