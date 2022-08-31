 Skip to main content
Lady Rangers show much promise in win over Lady Tigers

Double trouble!

Terry High School sophomore Desiree Richardson, left, and junior Madi Monroy attempt to block a Spring Woods shot during Tuesday's match-up at Ranger Gym in Rosenberg. The Lady Rangers defeated the Lady Tigers 3-1 in the nondistrict contest.

 HERALD PHOTO BY SCOTT REESE WILLEY

What a difference a week makes.

The Terry High School varsity volleyball team lost three straight games to Elkins last week.

On Tuesday, the Lady Rangers defeated the Spring Wood Lady Tigers three out of four games at Ranger Gymnasium.

Between the Galveston-Ball match-up and the Spring Wood match-up, Terry played East Bernard, Royal, Brazoswood and Belton.

Those four games apparently helped provide Terry’s young players with plenty of experience.

Gone was the miscommunication that one week ago allowed balls to hit the floor in the game against Galveston as one player waited for the other to keep the volley alive.

Gone, too, was the silence between the Lady Rangers one week ago. They regularly called out to one another Tuesday.

