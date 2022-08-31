Lady Rangers show much promise in win over Lady Tigers

What a difference a week makes.
The Terry High School varsity volleyball team lost three straight games to Elkins last week.
On Tuesday, the Lady Rangers defeated the Spring Wood Lady Tigers three out of four games at Ranger Gymnasium.
Between the Galveston-Ball match-up and the Spring Wood match-up, Terry played East Bernard, Royal, Brazoswood and Belton.
Those four games apparently helped provide Terry’s young players with plenty of experience.
Gone was the miscommunication that one week ago allowed balls to hit the floor in the game against Galveston as one player waited for the other to keep the volley alive.
Gone, too, was the silence between the Lady Rangers one week ago. They regularly called out to one another Tuesday.
Communicating effectively helped Terry defeat Spring Wood 25-18 in the first game, 25-16 in the third game and 25-21 in the fourth game.
Spring Wood only beat Terry once in the best-of-five series, 25-21 in game two.
Terry head coach Jene Vanderbilt could be heard yelling “move!” “move!” “Move!” during the games and during one time out told the girls they couldn’t just stand still.
The order paid off with numerous returns for points and saves for the inexperienced Lady Rangers.
Turning in stellar performances for the Lady Rangers were sophomore Desiree Richardson, whose powerful returns often went untouched for points.
Helping Richardson at the net were junior Kaylan Stewart, sophomore Lexi Guerrero and junior Madi Monroy.
Guerrero also had great success serving, scoring seven straight to help lead the Lady Rangers to a 25-21 score in the last and final game of the night. Also enjoying success at the serving line was sophomore Hayley Lemmon who put eight unanswered points on the board in game 1, and freshman Analya Fahie.
Despite winning the match, the Lady Rangers and the Lady Tigers were pretty evenly matched.
Both teams remained neck-and-neck throughout the first half of all four games.
Terry was tied at 5-5 in the first game until Lemmon stepped up to serve. The Lady Rangers’ defense kept her returning to the serving line eight straight times. Terry lead 19-6 before Spring Wood rallied to narrow Terry’s lead to six points. The Lady Rangers fierce defense helped seal Terry’s win in the first game.
In game two, Terry fell behind by five points early on before rallying to even the score at 12. Terry jumped ahead 15-12 and led 21-20 before the momentum moved to the Lady Tigers, who edged ahead to win the game 25-21.
The Lady Rangers trailed by four points early in the third game but powerful returns by Richardson, Guerrero, Monroy and Stewart and solid digs and sets by junior Adriana Guerrero, freshman Aniya Perez, freshman Destiny Mungia and Lemmon helped Terry tie the score at 15 midway through the match and slowly pull ahead for the 25-16 win.
The Lady Tigers led 4-2 in the opening moments of game four before Lexi Guerrero stepped up to the serving line and put 5 unanswered points on the board. Terry raced to a 9-4 lead by Guerrero and never fell behind again. Guerrero ended the game by scoring another seven points for the Lady Rangers — 12 of the 25 points scored by Terry in the fourth game.
Terry next plays Columbia in Columbia in a nondistrict contest on Sept. 2. Game time is 4:30 p.m.
The Lady Rangers kick off district on Sept. 13 against Kempner. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. at Ranger Gym.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.