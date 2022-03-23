Lady Rangers Lock-ed up by Lamar in Battle of the ’Berg

Tuesday's District 24-5A softball contest started with camaraderie but ended with a one-sided victory for Lamar Consolidated. The Lady Mustangs scored early and often to beat Terry 10-0 in The Battle of' the 'Berg.
The win was vital for playoff seeding, with both teams from Rosenberg in prime position early in the district schedule. A fact that was not lost on Lady Mustangs' coach Noah Cardenas.
"We're in that fourth spot, and now we're looking up to see where we can go," Cardenas said. "Coach Ober has done a great job, and (Terry) is dangerous. A few different breaks in one or two innings could have changed things in many ways.
"Our girls did a great job keeping the pressure on and I'm super proud.
"We need this tonight. It's a big win."
Lamar junior pitcher Holly Lock did allow some traffic on the bases, but she didn't give up the critical hits that would have allowed Terry to get on the board.
Holly Lock scattered three hits and strained eight baserunners over six innings while striking out 11.
"(Holly) is working on finding her control again," Cardenas said. "She had to work back in. The strike zone was open and closed, open and closed.
"But overall, I'm proud of her finding it again."
The Lady Mustangs' lead-off hitter Aubree Jones tested Terry's defense right out of the box. Jones attempted to stretch a single into the gap to a double, but she was thrown out. Despite that fact, Jones continued to find success all night, going 4-of-4 with two RBIs.
Rachel Rey scored on the double by Jordyn Talbert to put Lamar up 1-0, but FIRST NAMEGonzalez was able to escape a bases-loaded jam for Terry with a popup to shortstop.
The Lady Rangers got a runner in scoring position in the second, but two strikeouts ended the threat.
A triple by Mey put Lamar up 3-0 in the second before both teams went down in order in the third inning.
Terry again got two runners on in the fourth, but Holly Lock was able to induce a flyball to center field to end the frame.
Hope Lock, Jones, SJ Housel and Mey led off the bottom of the fourth with hits. Housel's double put Lamar up 5-0. Mey singled to make it 6-0.
Jones earned a two-bagger which scored two more runs, and Housel grounded into a fielder's choice to add another run.
Terry opened the sixth inning with back-to-back singles by Edwards and Guerrero, but the rally again stalled.
Terry head coach Kayla Ober focused on the missed opportunities at the plate with runners in scoring position.
"We have to work on our situational hitting," Ober said. "There were multiple times tonight where we should have come through with a hit that keeps us in the ballgame.
"We have to make plays on defense and learn to compete."
Lamar was able to end the game in the sixth inning by run-rule, with pinch-runner Alysha Langsam scoring on a wild pitch.
Mey was 3-for-4 with a triple. Terry's Olivia Gonzales, Olivia Edwards and L. Guerrero (double) collected hits.
Building for the future
It was Little League Night at Lady Mustang Field. Lamar and Terry were accompanied onto the field by members of Rose-Rich Softball League players.
Coaches Cardenas and Ober worked together to create an event around Rose-Rich Softball with all of the high school players wearing the Rose-Rich league colors of blue and yellow in their hair.
The programs are working hard to create the connections early with the young softball players in the Rosenberg-Richmond area.
"We planned this night for them," Cardenas said. "We wanted to have it because it was Terry and Lamar. We wanted to have everyone out there and have the young kids in the stands too because half of them will go to Terry and half will go to Lamar.
"It was pretty special."
