Lady Panthers' near perfect season ends in the state semifinals

Entering Friday’s UIL 6A state semifinals match, the Ridge Point Lady Panthers had given up four goals in 26 matches. Rockwall matched that mark in one game to defeat Ridge Point, 4-2, in overtime at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.
The Lady Panthers put the pressure on Rockwall early, but Ridge Point’s efforts couldn’t find the back of the net. The Lady Yellowjackets matched the Ridge Point effort in the final 60 minutes and breakthrough in the last 10 minutes.
Rockwall (22-3-2) advances to play either Southlake Carroll or Austin Westlake.
The Ridge Point Lady Panthers were able to get on the board first. Junior Charlotte Richardson slipped a shot past the Rockwall goalkeeper on a shot from 30 yards outs in the 13th minute.
Rockwall was lucky it wasn’t more after an early onslaught by junior Zoe Main, who put multiple shots off the Yellow Jackets’ goalposts in the first minutes of the game.
Rockwall’s Lauren Piper nearly put a dangerous shot on goal in the 20th minute after a quick change in possession. Overall, Rockwall’s offensive chances were limited.
The Lady Yellow Jackets regrouped on their backline and limited Ridge Point’s clean looks at the goal.
The Lady Yellow Jackets’ sophomore Ayla Garcia was given a yellow card in the 32nd minute, resulting in a free-kick header by junior Kara Canetti.
Rockwall sophomore Brinlee Weir took the Lady Yellow Jackets’ best shot in the final 20 minutes of the first half. Weir’s free-kick just outside the penalty area sailed over the Ridge Point goal in the 38th minute.
In the first half, Ridge Point outshout Rockwall 10-2. The Lady Panthers had four corners, while Rockwall had none.
Rockwall came out of the break and put pressure on the Ridge Point defense. The Yellow Jackets were able to create space in one-on-one chances.
Weir created an early chance with a dangerous free kick on goal. Piper blasted another kick off a Ridge Point wall a few minutes later.
A long-through ball nearly freed main in the 46th minute, but quick action by the Rockwall keeper voided the chance.
Junior Avery Shipman nearly tied the game in the 49th minute with a long cross into the box, but Alicia Audu settled the ball down quickly after a bobble.
Rockwall continued to put pressure, and the Lady Yellowjackets broke through. Shipman worked around two defenders along the backline to set up Weir for a goal in the 51st minute. It was the first regulation goal given up by Ridge Point since a match against Elkins on Feb. 15.
Ridge Point hit the metal of the Rockwall goal for a third time in the 54th minute on a Canetti free-kick.
Piper settled down the ball for a quality shot that sailed over the bar in the 57th minute. Weir shot off the crossbar in the 59th minute after a foul deep into the Ridge Point defensive end.
The back and forth offensive swings continued with Main collecting an excellent through-ball from sophomore Dayo Tennyson and charging toward the Rockwall goal. Sophomore goalkeeper Faith Graves was able to scramble to cover the ball before Main was able to get a good touch.
Tennyson and Main traded roles in the 78th minute, with a long pass from Main setting up Tennyson for a rocket shot at the Rockwall keeper.
Shipman put a shot on goal in the 70th that was knocked over the bar by Audu. The ensuing corner found the head of Piper for a goal.
The Lady Panthers answered with a goal six minutes later from Tennyson, who took a long pass and snapped a shot toward the far post to tie the game.
Main tried to find the game-winner in the 78th minute after chasing down a loose ball into the corner, she put a cross into the box, but no Lady Panther was there to put the ball on goal.
Junior Charlotte Richardson was able to get multiple shots toward the goal in the final minute.
In the first overtime period, Rockwall came out swinging. Shipman had a shot sail just wide of the Ridge Point goal in the first 30 seconds. Freshman Iriana Sarpy created a corner for Rockwall in the 89th minute that generated a header off the Ridge Point post by Shipman.
In the second overtime, Rockwall’s aggressive play continued to pay off for the Yellowjackets. Freshman Morgan Countryman was able to get a touch on a loose ball off a corner kick to put Rockwall up 3-2 in the 95th minute.
Countryman put the game away with a second overtime goal in the 97th minute.
Ridge Point finishes with a 26-1 record overall.
