High school soccer

Lady Panther score early and often en route to regional finals

Round 5!

The Ridge Point girls soccer team celebrates the Lady Panthers’ 6-0 win over Atascocita Friday in the Region III-6A tournament at Abshier Stadium in Deer Park. 

The Ridge Point girls’ playoff path hasn’t been easy. The Lady Panthers won a 1-0 game against Cypress Fairbanks and won a shootout against Seven Lakes this past Friday.

Ridge Point could breathe easily early on in a 6-0 win over Atascocita Friday afternoon at Abshier Stadium in Deer Park.

The Lady Panthers advance to play the winner of Houston Stratford-Beaumont West Brook Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in Deer Park.

Atascocita dealt with the emotional rollercoaster of the Lady Eagles’ starting goalkeeper, who exited the game with an injury by ambulance.

Ridge Point didn’t waste testing the new goalkeeper, and junior Zoe Main scored the Lady Panther’s first goal in the 16th minute on a shot from inside 20 yards.

Ridge Point went up 2-0 30 seconds later with a goal from junior Hannah Warnken.

Main secured her second goal a little over 10 minutes later to put Ridge Point up 3-0.

For a second time, the Lady Panthers scored nearly back-to-back goals. Junior Morgan Vinson made it 4-0.

Freshman Laurel Kelley rounded out the scoring for Ridge Point in the first with a goal in the 37th minute.

Ridge Point led 5-0 at halftime.

Junior Charlotte Richardson finished scoring with a cross shot to the far post in the 50th minute.

Ridge Point (25-0) scored more than two goals for the first time since March 21, an 8-0 win over Kingwood Park.

Follow Fort Bend Herald sports editor Ryan Dunsmore on Twitter at @duns_more for game updates. Follow the Herald sports department on Twitter at @fbheraldsports, Facebook and Instagram at Fort Bend Herald Sports. 

